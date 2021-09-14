CONCERNS surrounding vaccine passports at football matches have been eased by Professor Jason Leitch.

The National Clinical Director has revealed spot-checks could be the way forward to solve any potential issues with double-jab certification.

From October 1, fans attending seated outdoor events of more than 10,000 people must prove they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster immediately voiced his concerns about the practicalities of the approach, suggesting inspections at larger grounds could lead to unncessary overcrowding.

Speaking to Radio Clyde News, Leitch said: "I do and there are scientific ways of working out what that might look like.

"You probably wouldn't check two of 60,000, but you might check a percentage of 60,000. You don't need to check all 60,000.

Professor Jason Leitch

"If you've got a 200 person venue and it's a relatively slow entry then you can probably manage that.

"But the football authorities are right.

"These massive events like rugby at Murrayfield or football at one of our big stadia - it may be that we can use probability and science to get us to a point where we need to know 'X-number' or 'X-percentage' of the big number.

"That will give us an idea of how many are actually being vaccinated.

"Remember this is for those individuals. It's to keep them safe.

"I would expect people to do that in an altruistic way to look after themselves and those around them by being vaccinated."