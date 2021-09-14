On Tuesday afternoon, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that Scotland would go ahead with vaccinating young people aged 12-15 following advice from the UK's Chief Medical Officers.

The CMOs from the four devolved nations were unanimous in their decision to recommend governments vaccinate this age group.

Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales have all approved the vaccination of 12-15-year-olds, with Scottish youngsters able to get their vaccine from next week.

Here's how 12-15-year-olds can get the vaccine...

How can 12-15-year-olds in Scotland get the Covid vaccine?





Young people aged 12-15 in Scotland will be able to attend a vaccine drop-in centre from Monday September 20.

Anyone in this age group who has read the advice and discussed the decision with their parent or guardian can receive the vaccine, which will be a single shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech.

The first minister confirmed parents and guardians can accompany their child to the vaccination clinic.

She also said that vaccinators would be on hand to answer any questions children may have regarding the jab.

From Monday September 27, all young people in this age group will be invited by letter to receive the jag at either a drop-in centre or vaccination clinic.

Nicola Sturgeon said she understood the importance of this decision for young people and their parents and encouraged "everyone to read the information that will be provided, and do not hesitate to visit a drop in clinic to ask any questions or raise any concerns."

Will the Covid vaccine be rolled out in school?





Yes, the Covid vaccine will be rolled out in schools after the scheduled community appointments.

The first minister said this would "ensure that anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated, and who decides that they want to be, gets a further opportunity."

In response to a question from Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Nicola Sturgeon said that the Scottish government believed the process she had outlined - community sessions before school vaccinations - was the most efficient means of offering the vaccine to this age group.