Battle of Prestonpans Re-enactment

18-19 September, Tickets from £5. Greenhills, Prestonpans, EH32 9QJ.

This weekend event from the Battle of Prestonpans Heritage Trust celebrates the historical and cultural legacy of one of Scotland’s most significant battles. This event gives visitors the chance to meet re-enactors in full period dress and witness history in the flesh. This year features re-enactors from across the world and a new cannon demonstration. The re-enactment will finish with a series of arena displays along with history cameos on the encampment including a cavalry display with horsemen testing their skills.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk

Graduate Drive Thru

25-27 September. Free. NCP Glasshouse, Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UP.

The Graduate Drive Thru began its life as a response to degree shows being cancelled by the pandemic and staged as part of Glasgow Open House Arts Festival. This open-air exhibition will be staged on the rooftop of an NCP car park, with incredible views across Glasgow. The exhibition will feature work by 26 artists who graduated from the Glasgow School of Art in 2020.

https://graduatedrivethru.com/

Dundee Design Festival

23 September-3 October. Free. Various venues around Dundee (see website).

The theme for this year’s design festival is Every Where Design and it has been created to explore how design is an essential, but often invisible, part of people’s lives. The festival will be held at four sites around Dundee as well as online and will be centred around five ‘Design Houses’ created with local communities and organisations.

https://2021.dundeedesignfestival.com/

A Celebration of the Music from Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit

19 September. Tickets from £28. The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, G2 3NY.

This orchestral concert is a celebration of the most memorable moments from fantasy films and TV and will be performed by a huge orchestra, creating an immersive, live concert experience.

https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Govan Zero Waste Market

19 September. Free. Govan Cross Shopping Centre, 795 Govan Road, Glasgow, G51 3JW.

Govan Shopping Centre’s car park will be transformed to host a community market. Items include vintage, antiques, second hand, pre-loved and eco friendly items. There will also be environmentally friendly activities including theatres and arts and crafts.

https://www.facebook.com

The Glasgow Vegan Markets

19 September. Free. Drygate Brewing Co, 85 Drygate, Glasgow, G4 0UT.

Generation Veg return with their bi-monthly vegan market. Expect sweet treats, sustainable market stalls, vegan food pop-ups, eco-friendly beauty demos and a bar. Don’t forget to book your table outside for food and drinks after the market.

https://www.facebook.com

Rouken Glen Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

19 September. Entry from £6. Rouken Glen Park, Giffnock, G46 7JL.

Some of Scotalnd’s best food trucks, street food vendors and independent craft brewers will be taking to the greens of Rouken Glen Park for

their food truck and craft beer festival. Serving up delicious

drinks from local breweries such as Simple Things Fermentation, Hidden Lane Brewery, Brewing Cartel and many others. There’s a host of food trucks to get stuck into as well as a superb line up of DJs and musical acts.

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on

The Pitt Market

19, 23, 25, 26 September. Entry £3. 125-137 Pitt Street, Leith, EH6 4DE.

The home of street food, craft beer brewed in Edinburgh, wine, desserts and live music. Vendors include The Buffalo Truck – featuring the award-winning buffalo burger; Barnacles & Bones – an original Pitt resident bringing seafood and obscure cuts of meat to your plate; and many others.

https://www.thepitt.co.uk/

Dodie

20 September. Tickets from £26. O2 Academy, 121 Eglinton Street, Glasgow, G5 9NT.

Touring her debut album Build A Problem, Dodie will be performing at the O2 Academy. In her mid-twenties, Dodie rose to fame online, making a name for herself as a singer and writer, gaining millions of fans through her videos.

https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Meet the Hebridean Baker

21 September. Tickets from £20. Waterstones, 174-176 Argyle Street, Glasgow, G2 8BT.

TikTok sensation Coinneach, left, better known online as the Hebridean Baker, will be signing copies of his book of the same name. It features fabulous recipes that use simple ingredients alongside stories of island life, offering a real insight into life on the Outer Hebrides.

https://www.waterstones.com

Charlotte Cohen