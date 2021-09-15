A total of 10,688 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).
The latest data shows 76 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week from September 6-12, an increase of 18 on the previous week.
Of the latest deaths, 12 were people aged under 65 while 13 were of people aged 65-74, and 51 were aged 75 or older.
Glasgow City Council and North Lanarkshire had eight deaths each in that period, with seven deaths in South Lanarkshire, six deaths in Dundee City, and five deaths in City of Edinburgh.
The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.
