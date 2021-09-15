The Scottish Government has recorded more than 4,900 new coronavirus cases and 30 deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 4,917 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the number is 1,542 more than Tuesday’s cases.
30 further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days, which is nine more than yesterday.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 8,293.
READ MORE: NRS records 10,688 Covid-related deaths in Scotland
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,668 as of September 12.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 57,383 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 9.2% were positive, 2.2% less than those on Tuesday.
A total of 91 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, an increase of two from yesterday, with 1,079 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall, an increase of 15.
READ MORE: Covid in Scotland tracker: Daily cases, deaths and vaccines in your area
1,943 more first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 4,146,847 while 3,788,551 people have now received a second dose.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment