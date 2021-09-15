A cyclist who died after in an accident on a rural road has been named by Police Scotland.
Liam Alexander Finlayson, from Inverurie, fell from his bike and landed on the side of road on Sunday afternoon. He was cycling on the B9126 near Kirkton of Skene, Aberdeenshire.
Members of the public attempted to help the 35-year-old and paramedics were called, but he died at the scene.
Police say they have spoken with the driver of a 4x4 vehicle who they previously appealed to get in touch.
They are now urgently appealing for any further information regarding the incident and can be contacted by phoning 101.
