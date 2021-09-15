SCOTLAND enjoyed a brilliant homecoming to stun Zimbabwe in a thriller at the Grange.

It was the Saltires’ first game on home soil since August 2019 and they marked it by knocking over their Test-playing opponents in the first T20 of the three-game series.

The Scots had won the toss and chose to bat first with Richie Berrington making a half-century.

Their total of 141 looked to be short of what was required but some brilliant bowling – from Safyaan Sharif in particular – left Zimbabwe up against it.

And needing 14 runs from the final over, Sharif mopped up the tail to seal a famous win by seven runs.

Scotland had looked in real trouble in their innings as wickets tumbled early on.

Only a brilliant knock of 82 from 61 balls by veteran Berrington prevented a total collapse as Shane Burger’s men went on to make 141/6 from their 20 overs.

Coming in at 19/2 in the second over, Berrington smashed seven fours and three maximums to give the Scots half a chance of victory.

Only Matthew Cross (14) and Michael Leask (11) also made double figures in a disappointing team effort.

The home side made the perfect start in the reply when Sharif had Wessley Madhevere caught behind off the first delivery.

And it soon got even better when the quick got fellow opener Tadi Marumani to fall for just 3 not long afterwards to leave the visitors on 5/2.

Mark Watt and Oli Hairs then grabbed a wicket apiece to give Zimbabwe a slight wobble. And when Ali Evans and Sharif struck to make it six down the home crowd sensed an opening.

Another two wickets then fell in the final over as Scotland sealed a famous win in style.

The teams will do it all again on Friday.