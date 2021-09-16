TALKS are underway to deploy the Army to support Scotland's struggling ambulance service, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

The First Minister told MSPs that emergency responders are under "acute pressure" as she apologised to the family of 65-year-old Gerard Brown, who the Herald revealed died at home in Glasgow last Wednesday 40 hours after an ambulance was first called.

Speaking at FMQs, Ms Sturgeon said the case, which has been referred to the Procurator Fiscal, needed to be fully investigated but added: "What is reported is unacceptable and I am in no doubt about that.

"Our ambulance service is working under acute pressure right now largely due to Covid."

Ms Sturgeon said paramedics and ambulance staff are working "heroically", but confirmed that the Scottish Government is now looking to bring in military assistance to ease pressure on waiting times.

She said: "I recognise that some people are not getting the standard of service that they should be getting or the standard of service that the ambulance service want to deliver.

"That is not acceptable and I apologise unreservedly to anyone who has suffered or who is suffering unacceptably long waits.

"A range of actions have already been taken to address these challenges - for example additional funding to support new recruitment.

"A number of other actions are also under active consideration...and I can confirm now that this includes consideration of seeking targeted military assistance to help deal with short-term pressure points.

"Such military assistance is already being provided to ambulance services in England and of course we have had military assistance for other aspects of the pandemic over the past 18 months."

Ms Sturgeon said she would personally be meeting with ambulance service and that Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will make update to parliament next week on the ambulance service.

More follows