The Scottish Government has recorded more than 4,900 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 4,917 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
26 further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days, which is four less than yesterday.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 8,319.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,668 as of September 12.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
A total of 94 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, an increase of three from yesterday, with 1,079 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall, an increase of 25.
