HARD to believe in these days of cosy panel games such as Would I Lie to You and QI, but the BBC used to be the home of a very edgy quiz. One where some contestants felt so insulted they walked off the set, and where the possibility of a punch-up hung in the air like fag smoke in a dockside pub.

Never Mind the Buzzcocks was its name, Mark Lamarr, then Simon Amstell, were the cause-a-fight-in-an-empty-house hosts, and mild anarchy was the game. Now, like everything else if you wait long enough, Never Mind the Buzzcocks (Sky Max, Tuesday, 9pm) is back.

The show had a near

20-year run on the BBC before Auntie deemed it surplus to quiz requirements, so the basic format was sound enough. Sky Max hasn’t changed the bones of the quiz, and some rounds will feel familiar, like the one where contestants have to pick aged pop stars out of a line-up (what a grisly reminder of time passing that is). Oh, and Noel Fielding is back as a team captain.

The big differences are the new host, Greg “Taskmaster” Davies, a less laddish tone, and, in the first episode anyway, more women. On team captain Daisy May Cooper’s side is the singer Anne-Marie and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix. Fielding’s team is rounded out with regular guest Jamal Maddix and Nish Kumar.

Davies is a perfect fit for a 2021 host, being mildly sarky but never vicious. At one point he confesses to binning a joke about Kumar’s weight because it felt a tad cruel, but then goes on to tell it anyway. You cannot see him provoking a contestant to the point where they storm out. Overall verdict: QA (quite amusing).

After countless Covid-caused delays, the new Bond movie, No Time to Die, will finally be in cinemas on September 30 (honestly; trust us; unless something else unforeseen happens; oh, just cross your fingers).

Every new Bond, this one is the 25th, usually arrives in a hurricane of publicity. With so much riding on the success of No Time to Die – after 18 months in and out of darkness, cinemas badly need to start filling seats again – it is even more important to drum up some excitement, or even just generate a few laughs and a feel-good atmosphere.

The Graham Norton Show (BBC1, Friday, 10.35pm) can be relied upon to do all that, which is why the film’s biggest names will be found on his show first. In the line-up for a special Bond edition are: Daniel Craig, 007 himself; Rami Malek (playing bad guy Lyutsifer Safin); Lea Seydoux (Bond’s amour Madeleine Swann) and Lashana Lynch (Nomi, the new “007” on the block).

There being no preview available – Norton likes to tape the show close to transmission time – we have no idea what, if any, secrets will be revealed. What we can tell you is that Norton’s show will last

50 minutes, a considerably shorter time than Cari Joji Fukunaga’s film, which is two hours, 43 minutes long.

That’s the sort of runtime that has critics bringing sandwiches and a flask into the cinema. But which filling to choose? As luck and the god of shameless links would have it, Britain’s Favourite Sandwich (Channel 5, Sunday, 6.30pm) appears in the schedules.

A countdown of the top 20 as chosen in a public survey, BFS is a straight down the line list show, the kind of thing television commissioners bought ad tedium until the format eventually ran out of subjects and minor celebrities to give their tuppence worth.

Though I cannot promise that over 90 minutes there will be no crashing banalities – “Cheese is so great” says a talking head at one point - there are some moreish items here and there, including a montage of vintage bread ads (Nimble is still flying high like a bird in the sky), a visit to a cafe that specialises in grilled cheese sandwiches and nothing else; and a brief history of the pre-packed sarnie, as pioneered by M&S.

Best of all, and reason enough alone to drop in for a while, is the presence among the talking heads of Grace Dent, the food critic and author of the memoir Hungry.

Dent manages to eat a pile of sandwiches as she quips her way through the list, remembering such high points from childhood as toastie injuries, most of them featuring red hot cheese.

I won’t ruin the party by telling you what is in the top 20, and the winner is easy to predict.

Without being too highfalutin, and should you be so inclined, it is possible to chart a changing Britain through what we’ve put between two slices of bread down the years. From the 1970s, when cheese and tomato was as exotic as it got, to the artisan breads and fancy fillings of today, all sandwich life is here. And yes, you will crave a sandwich after. Fish paste anyone?