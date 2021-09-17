Huge Nato Warships were seen heading up the River Clyde yesterday as part of the Royal Navy’s annual Joint Warrior Exercise with more expected in the coming days.
Spotted on the Clyde yesterday by those nearby were the Nato warships’ Almirante Juan de Borbón from Spain and KNM ‘Olav Trygvasson’ from Norway.
Some spectators posted impressive images of the military ships on social media throughout the day.
Fourth arrival today for #JointWarrior - HNoMs Olav Tryggvason 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/4B6ioddQYt— Thomas Flynn 📸 (@whatthomassaw) September 16, 2021
They are the first of many warships expected to be seen on the Glasgow river over the coming days, with 14 more ships part of the ‘multinational war exercise’.
Exercise Joint Warrior is the largest military exercise in Europe, bringing together the Royal Navy, the Royal Air Force and the British Army, as well as forces from other nations.
It involves 16 warships, 58 aircraft, and more than 3500 Military personnel from 14 different countries.
Today, Commander #SNMG1 welcomed Commander José Almira & the crew of 🇪🇸 Almirante Juan de Borbón (F102) to the task group as we arrived in🏴Glasgow, Scotland.— COM SNMG1 (@COM_SNMG1) September 16, 2021
🇨🇦🇳🇱🇳🇴🇵🇹 🇪🇸 will be participating in the 🇬🇧UK-led Multinational Exercise #DYMR21 from Sept. 18-30.#NATO @NATO_MARCOM pic.twitter.com/lvp4e8Ilqs
A spokesperson for the Royal Navy said: “This massive multinational war exercise involves warships, aircraft, marines and troops from UK, NATO and allied forces.”
“The exercise doesn’t only allow participating units to hone their specialist roles within a larger war-style setting – it also helps foster vital links between the UK, NATO and other allied militaries.
“The aim is to provide a complex environment in which the participants can train together, honing tactics and skills in preparation for deployment as a Combined Joint Task Force.”
Exercise Joint Warrior officially gets underway on September 18 and is taking place over two weeks.
It will include airborne assaults, amphibious landings, evacuations, and live-fire exercises.
