A flight travelling to the Scottish capital declared a mid-flight emergency this morning.
The Ryanair Boeing 737 aircraft which was travelling from Berlin to Edinburgh issued a 7700 alert while flying near Newcastle on Friday morning.
The plane departed from the German capital at 9:50pm on Thursday night and landed in Edinburgh just after 11am.
The details of the emergency are currently unknown.
The Herald has contacted Ryanair for comment.
