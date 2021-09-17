A flight travelling to the Scottish capital declared a mid-flight emergency this morning.

The Ryanair Boeing 737 aircraft which was travelling from Berlin to Edinburgh issued a 7700 alert while flying near Newcastle on Friday morning.

The plane departed from the German capital at 9:50pm on Thursday night and landed in Edinburgh just after 11am.

The details of the emergency are currently unknown.

The Herald has contacted Ryanair for comment.

 