ZIMBABWE gained their revenge on Scotland as they held their nerve to level the three-game T20I series at 1-1.

The Saltires went into the contest at the Grange full of confidence after winning the opening game on Wednesday.

But Shane Burger’s men were narrowly beaten second time around in a match that was eerily similar to the first as it went right down to the wire.

Needing 13 runs from the final over, the Scots instead lost four wickets in four balls to fall 10 runs short of Zimbabwe’s total of 136/5.

Richie Berrington had looked well set to reprise his match-winning heroics with the bat but when he fell for 42 runs – caught in the deep – Scotland’s chances seemed to go with it.

The Zimbabwe win leaves it all on the line ahead of Sunday’s decider at the same venue.

A positive start to the game had given Scotland hope of sealing a series win in just two games but it would prove something of a false dawn.

Zimbabwe had elected to bat after winning the toss but were quickly regretting their decision when they found themselves three down for just 20 runs on the board.

Among the wickets was a disastrous run-out for Wessley Madhevere without facing a ball.

That brought Sean Williams to the crease and he and Craig Ervine put together a match-defining partnership, with Williams finishing on 60 not out from 52 balls and his captain adding 30 from his 36 balls.

It was a difficult afternoon for the Scottish bowlers, with Ali Evans, Mark Watt, Gavin Main and Michael Leask taking just one wicket apiece.

The Scots’ batting top order had collapsed spectacularly in the first match on Wednesday and it was the same story here in the reply, with a series of loose shots punished by some sharp catching in the field.

Captain Kyle Coetzer made just two, Oli Hairs went first ball before George Munsey holed out for nine.

That brought Berrington into the middle, with the expectation of a nation again on his shoulders.

Before he and Calum Macleod could get going, however, the latter man was out for 10, caught spectacularly in the deep by Ryan Burl for just 10 runs leaving the Scots on 16/4.

Berrington and Matthew Cross dragged them back into it, taking on the spinners and upping the run rate with a number of fiercely-struck boundaries in a partnership of 75.

Cross continued the fight after Berrington departed before he was also caught in the deep, also for 42.

Scotland could still have snuck it at the end but instead lost four wickets in a dramatic final over to hand the visitors the win.

“We have to see that as a missed opportunity,” admitted Burger. “Credit to Zimbabwe for the way they bowled and fielded.

“Some of their catches were excellent and, indeed, game changing. It should be another exciting match on Sunday.”