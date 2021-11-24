With vaccine passports introduced in certain venues in Scotland, the NHS Scotland Covid Status App can now be downloaded.

The app can be used as evidence that you are fully vaccinated in both the required settings in Scotland and for international travel.

It shows two seperate QR codes for each of your jabs, which can then be scanned to allow access to nightclubs, indoor live events with 500+ people unseated, outdoor live events with 4000+ people unseated and any event with 10,000+ people.

Here's your step by step guide to downloading the app...

How to download the NHS Scotland Covid Status App

You can download your vaccine passport on your smartphone from Thursday September 30 via the NHS Scotland Covid Status App.

Simply head to the app store on your device and search NHS Scotland Covid Status App, which is free to download.

You must firstly read and agree to the privacy policy which explains how the app works.

Then you can either sign-in if you have previously made an account or sign up if you are yet to create one.

If you are signing up, it will ask you to verify your identity by uploading a photo of your passport or driving license and scanning your face with your camera.

Once you have verified your identity, you can sign up by entering your email address and sending a verification code to this address.

It will then ask you to enter the verification code before creating a password and confirming your account.

You will be asked for your CHI number, however it is not a problem if you don't know it - you can skip this step by clicking "No" when asked if you know your number.

The app will then display your name and date of birth as shown on your ID, and ask for the gender to which you identify.

You must then create a memorable 4 number pin.

This is the final step in creating your account.

The app should then show your vaccine status, including details of both your jabs, barcodes for each and the length of time since your first vaccination.

Each time you sign into the app you will be asked to enter the memorable code.

What if I don't have a smartphone?





Don't worry if you don't have a smartphone - there's another way to show proof that you are fully vaccinated!

You can order a paper copy of your vaccine passport via your vaccine portal or phoning the specially designated Covid status helpline on 0808 196 8565, open from 10am-6pm every day.

Paper copies usually take around 14 days to arrive in the post.

Like the app, the paper copy will have an uneditable QR code that can be scanned at venues.