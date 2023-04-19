Well, if you don’t, it’s your lucky day. Because we do, and we’ve written an entire article about it!

We’ve played at more casinos than Michael Jordan in an extended off-season, and now we’re going to share all our knowledge with you. Aren’t you lucky?

Without further ado, let’s see who made the cut.

Our Best Online Casinos in the UK

1. PlayOJO - Our Best Online Casino in the UK Overall

First deposit only. 50 Free Spins on Book of Dead slot. Free Spin valued at £0.10. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

No wagering requirements on bonuses

Cashback on bingo and casino games

Mobile casino apps for iOS and Android

Over 3,000 online casino games

Has some of the best UK online slots

Cons:

No bonus cash in the sign-up promotion

There are many reasons why we’ve selected PlayOJO as the best UK online casino, but there’s really only one thing you need to hear – no wagering requirements.

This is perhaps the only casino site in the world to completely remove wagering requirements from its platform and is therefore miles ahead of other gambling sites.

Games Variety: 5/5

The game variety at PlayOJO covers every type of game you can imagine, from online slots and classic table games to bingo, scratch cards, and speciality games that are rare to find.

Even though slots are the majority, table game lovers are in for a fun-filled adventure. Not only does this site boast an impressive catalogue of over 3,000 games, but it is also a great spot for blackjack fans.

To add even more value to the experience, their live casino section offers up to 100+ variants of this timeless classic.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

We recommend PlayOJO for the relaxed bonus terms that allow you to do anything you please with the winnings from the 50 bonus spins you get on your first deposit. Simply create an account, deposit at least £10, and you’ll get 50 extra spins for Book of Dead.

As we said, PlayOJO stands out for the wager-free requirements on all bonuses, doesn't have withdrawal restrictions, and the casino doesn't put a cap on wins.

The welcome promo doesn’t include bonus cash, but the spins and terms surrounding them are top-notch.

User Experience: 4.9/5

The user experience on PlayOJO Casino is great from the get-go – they have dedicated apps for iOS and Android users as well as an easy-to-navigate interface that everyone can use.

Furthermore, their customer assistance agents are always available at any time via live chat or email – plus, there's an extensive FAQ section full of helpful information.

PlayOJO offers various secure banking options like debit cards, Trustly, bank transfers, and PayPal.

The minimum deposit amount is £10, while the minimum withdrawal is £20 – cashouts can be processed quickly, with e-wallets being the fastest way to receive your winnings (in less than 6 hours).

Click here to grab your 50 bonus spins at PlayOJO

2. Casumo - Our Best UK Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

New UK customers only. Opt-in required. 20 Bonus Spins on "Sahara Riches Cash Collect" and 100% Deposit Bonus up to £25 on first deposit. Min. deposit £10. 30x wagering requirement for Bonus Spins and Deposit Bonus (game weighting applies). Max. £5/spin or £0.50/line or £10/round (Live Casino). 30 days expiry. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

100+ live dealer games

Over 2,500 online slots

50+ game providers

£25 sign-up offer and 20 bonus spins

Great mobile experience

Cons:

Can’t explore the casino until you create an account

Casumo is another well-rounded online gambling platform that delivers quality on all fronts. It stands out the most as a live casino, though.

Games Variety: 4.9/5

Casumo Casino is the ultimate gambling experience for players in the UK who love quality live dealer games.

With over 100 live dealer rooms and 2,500 games from 50 providers in total, players are spoilt for choice. The croupiers are among the best in the industry, giving you that land-based casino vibe from the comfort of your home. Plus, Casumo has a few exclusive games you can’t play elsewhere.

Bonuses: 4.7/5

UK punters can enjoy a 100% match first-deposit bonus of up to £25 plus an extra 20 spins on the slot game Sahara Riches Cash Collect when they join Casumo.

To be eligible, you’ll need to deposit a minimum of £10 – and you’ll need to meet the 30x wagering requirement before you can withdraw your bonus winnings.

User Experience: 4.8/5

A wide range of payment options, such as PayPal, debit cards, Skrill, Trustly and Neteller, is available at Casumo. Most payouts will be processed within a few hours (as advertised on the casino’s homepage and tested by us), but the time it takes for your payout to reach your account will depend on the method itself.

To sweeten the deal even further, Casumo has mobile casino apps for both Android and iOS mobile devices so that users can access all their favourite games directly from their mobile.

Click here to play live dealer games at Casumo

<h2> 3. Luckland - Our Best Online Casino in the UK for Betting </h2>

New players only. 18+. Min deposit £20. 40x wagering applies to match-up bonus. Offer valid for 1 week. 50 spins on Starburst. 40x wagering applies to spins. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Casino bonus up to £50 + 50 bonus spins

£10 free bet for new players (no wagering requirements)

1,000+ casino games

Big jackpot slots

Plenty of payment methods to choose from

Cons:

Dated website design

If you like to mix and match casino games with sports betting – then you should know that none other online casino matches the two quite as good as Luckland.

Games Variety: 4.8/5

Luckland is an online sports betting and casino platform that offers over 30 sports categories to bet on, including football, basketball, cricket, and more.

The online casino section is pretty good as well, offering over 1,200 games of all kinds, including slots, jackpots, table games, and live dealers. You can find the latest releases and popular classics from major developers such as Microgaming.

Bonuses: 4.6/5

For UK sports bettors, Luckland offers all new users a £10 free bet bonus with 0x wagering, provided they make a £15 bet on any sports event with odds evens or above.

And if you’re more of a casino player, you can claim a 100% up to £50 bonus plus 50 bonus spins. The wagering requirements for this offer are a touch high at 40x.

The casino also offers regular promotions like cashback offers and reloads for extra rewards throughout your journey here.

User Experience: 4.5/5

Luckland is fully optimised for mobile users, and support can be reached via email or live chat with representatives who are known to be polite and concise. But although the casino works well on all devices, you’ll immediately notice just how outdated the website is. We don’t like it.

When it comes to payments, you can use PayPal, Trustly, Visa, MasterCard, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, Skrill and Skrill 1-Tap, and Instant Banking.

For any help or assistance you might need while playing, just click on the live chat button located in the lower right corner and get instant replies from customer support staff or send your message if it's not urgent.

Click here to claim your welcome bonus at Luckland

<h2> 4. SlotsMagic - Our Best UK Online Casino for Slots </h2>

Automatically credited upon deposit. Cancellation can be requested. First Deposit Only. Max. Bonus £50. Maximum amount of Free Spins is 50. Game: Book of Dead, Spin Value: £0.10. WR of 30x Deposit + Bonus amount and 60x Free Spin winnings amount (only Slots count) within 30 days. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Nearly 3,000 online slot machines

50+ software providers

£50 welcome bonus plus 50 bonus spins

Highly-reputable brand operating for over 10 years

Tested and approved by iTechLabs

Cons:

Only four payment methods supported in the UK

As the name suggests, Slots Magic is the king of online slots in the UK!

Games Variety: 4.7/5

SlotsMagic is an online casino that has been in operation for nearly a decade. They offer players the chance to enjoy thousands of different games and slot machines, with over 50 software providers supplying the games.

The casino offers nearly 3,000 slot machines, as well as plenty of excellent roulette options, with 50+ live roulette games alone.

Bonuses: 4.6/5

New players are offered a 100% match welcome bonus of up to £50 plus 50 extra spins on Book of Dead when they use the bonus code MAGIC500. The wagering requirements attached to this bonus are 30x (60x for the spins).

User Experience: 4.4/5

Slots Magic’s website design is pretty standard – nothing too flashy about it, but it looks okay and works like a charm on all devices. The customer support team is also reliable and available to assist you via live chat and email.

When it comes to payments, however, you’ll only have 4 options to choose from in the UK, including Visa, MasterCard, ApplePay, and PayPal. While we agree that these are the most popular options, it would be nice to see the likes of Skrill and Neteller accepted.

Play online slots for real money at SlotsMagic

<h2> 5. Red Kings Casino - Best Variety of Online Casino Games in the UK </h2>

Automatically credited upon deposit. First Deposit Only. Max. Bonus £50. The maximum amount of Free Spins is 15. Game: Wolf Gold, Spin Value: £0.25. WR of 30x Deposit + Bonus amount and 60x Free Spin winnings amount (only Slots count) within 30 days. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Reputable online casino operating since 2006

Over 3,000 casino games

Great variety of blackjack games

Over £13,000,000 in combined jackpot prizes

Cons:

High wagering requirements on bonus spins

Could have more payment methods

RedKings is an established casino in the UK that has over 3,000 games to play. It’s popular among UK gamblers thanks to its user-friendly design, customer support around the clock, and full mobile optimisation.

Games Variety: 4.7/5

Players have access to nearly 3,500 games in total, with a special focus on slots, offering around 3,200 machines from all the best developers (nearly 60 of them).

Apart from slots, there are excellent blackjack options as well – including a dozen online variants and 30 live dealer options – ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Bonuses: 4/5

New users at RedKings can take advantage of a 100% first deposit match bonus of up to £50, with 15 bonus spins on Wolf Gold when using the promo code CRK50.

The wagering requirement attached to this offer is 30x (60x for bonus spins), and a minimum deposit of £10 is required to qualify. Yes, the rollover for the spins is pretty high, we agree.

User Experience: 4.5/5

When it comes to making payments at Red Kings Casino, players can use PayPal, debit cards, and ApplePay. All transactions are securely processed so that customers can have peace of mind when playing at Red Kings Casino.

The site is optimised for all mobile devices, and help is always available via email and live chat (not over the phone, though).

Explore over 3,000 games at Red Kings Casino

<h2> 6. The Sun Vegas - Best UK Online Casino for Roulette Games </h2>

Several quality slot games

Generous welcome offer

Quality roulette games; one of the top UK roulette sites

This is yet another A-lister casino in our compilation. Sun Vegas has a versatile selection of top-tier slots, a state-of-the-art mobile casino, and knowledgeable customer support. It's the best UK online casino for Roulette with the 3D games available.

The deposit and withdrawal channels are convenient for UK players. It may not be a long-serving site, but we have faith in it since it’s properly licensed and audited. The casino has a modern website and a customised mobile app. On the flip side, the website can be annoyingly unresponsive, which is such a deal-breaker.

<h2> 7. Magic Red - Best UK Online Casino for Table Games </h2>

· Generous welcome bonus

· Flexible payment methods

· Excellent mobile casino

Magic Red starts you off with its large list of games, then the variety will have you alternate between the numerous slots and table games. There’s a good selection for each casino game category from leading software providers like NetEnt, MGM, and more.

The live casino also has an extensive complement of virtual games, including the 3D ones with crisp themes and several bonus features. The deposit and withdrawal methods are equally convenient for all UK players. On the downside, though, it only has live poker games but no video poker.

8. Grosvenor – Our Most Reputable UK Online Casino

Convenient payment methods

Highly reputable casino

Great UK mobile casino

If there's a casino that stands out for its stellar reputation and agility in the gambling industry, then it’s Grosvenor. The IGT powered casino has been around long before the Internet was a thing. Aside from its land-based performance, the online platform is just as thrilling.

The online casino site has some good bonuses to start you off. But there’s also something for the existing players. Various jackpots, giveaways, VIP program rewards and more are there to help retain players. There's no room for boredom at Grosvernor, with their diversified games, including a sportsbook.

For a casino held with such high regard, we feel the welcome bonus is quite small.

9. Mansion Casino - Best Jackpot Games of any UK Online Casino

-Quality game variety

-Mobile-friendly casino

-Convenient payment methods

Why Mansion Casino, you ask? It made it to our top ten best online casinos in the UK for various reasons. The Playtech casino has lots of great slots and other games. There’s also over 300+ jackpot games for high-spirited players and an award-winning live casino. It has a good user interface and several online casino bonuses and promotions too.

The games load fast, unlike the usual lags from other online casinos we've witnessed. Yes, it has a mobile app for android and iOS users. The withdrawal process takes a bit longer, but you expect payments within 5 days once it's done.

10. Leo Vegas - Our Best Casino Mobile App in the UK

-Top live casino experience

-Virtual sports available

-Regular game updates

If you are just new to the online gaming scene, Leo Vegas is a great place to start. The casino starts you off with a no welcome deposit bonus, then more offers to ensue. With over 650 slots from NetEnt Gaming, Red Tiger Gaming, and Microgaming, the online casino site prides itself in being the best live casino and slots centre.

Does the casino size down to mobile devices? Yes. The customized award-winning mobile version has a great game variety, too. Leo Vegas assures players of top-tier entertainment at their fingertips.

The casino has few but reliable payment methods. We’d like to see more options soon, including cryptocurrencies.

How Did We Choose the UK's Best Online Casino Sites?

Security - We have addressed important areas to ensure that the casinos we have listed have covered data encryption, fair gaming, and proper licensing.

Games Variety - Here, we went for numbers, diversity, and quality. The best casino sites should have a versatile range of games to suit all players, including those who want free trials and real money games. We also checked the state and reputation of software providers affiliated to these casinos.

Bonuses - The leading casinos offer bonuses that are realistic, and provide full disclosure concerning their bonus terms, especially the wagering requirements.

User-experience - The overall experience from signing up to withdrawing funds should be smooth and convenient for every player. We take customer experience seriously and always take into account their overall experience in every casino we feature.

Why Is PlayOJO our best online casino in the UK?

PlayOJO is hands down our best online casino in the UK. With over 3000 games from 30+ developers, 50 bonus spins for new users with 0x wagering and no max winnings, combined with an excellent design and fast load times, it's no wonder why PlayOJO is so highly regarded among UK players.

Here are some of its highlights:

Over 3,000 Games : With over 3,000 games from 30+ developers, PlayOJO has one of the widest varieties of slot games around. They also offer a vast selection of virtual table games, including roulette, blackjack, poker and more.

: With over 3,000 games from 30+ developers, PlayOJO has one of the widest varieties of slot games around. They also offer a vast selection of virtual table games, including roulette, blackjack, poker and more. No Wagering Requirements & Max Winnings : The bonuses offered by PlayOJO stand out from the competition because they come with 0x wagering and no max winnings. This means that if you strike it lucky and hit a jackpot with your bonus spins – you can keep your winnings without meeting wagering requirements.

: The bonuses offered by PlayOJO stand out from the competition because they come with 0x wagering and no max winnings. This means that if you strike it lucky and hit a jackpot with your bonus spins – you can keep your winnings without meeting wagering requirements. Excellent Design: The website is designed beautifully with an easy-to-navigate layout that makes finding your game of choice a breeze. Plus, you don't have to wait around while pages take forever to load - PlayOJO ensures that everything runs quickly, so you can spend more time playing your favourite games.

Why Join Online Casinos in the UK?

UK players who join online casinos will find a variety of benefits that can enhance their gaming experience. Here are some of the advantages of joining an online casino:

Convenience: The biggest benefit of playing at online casinos is the convenience of doing so. You just need a mobile device and an internet connection.

The biggest benefit of playing at online casinos is the convenience of doing so. You just need a mobile device and an internet connection. Exclusive Promotions and Bonuses: Many casino sites offer exclusive promotions and bonuses for players, including bonus spins, cashback offers, match bonuses, and more. This is a great way to get the most out of your online gambling experience.

Many casino sites offer exclusive promotions and bonuses for players, including bonus spins, cashback offers, match bonuses, and more. This is a great way to get the most out of your online gambling experience. A Loyalty Program: Most reputable online casinos in the UK offer loyalty programs which reward players for their loyalty and activity on the site. These usually include special offers and points, which can be redeemed for cash or prizes.

Top Online Casinos in the UK: FAQ

How Do I Select the Best Casino Site in the UK for Me?





Pick out what you think is best for you. It may take some exploring and a few trials to reach the best possible choice.

Some of the highlighters you should look into include; licensing status, payment methods, wagering requirements, user interface friendliness, bonuses, reputation and how much you enjoy the casino games.

Is It Safe to Play at These UK Online Casinos?





Yes. UK online casino laws protect players, and their personal information is held in confidence. All licensed casinos must prove that they are using top security to protect players from pilferages. While the online casinos do their part, as a player, you are equally charged with the responsibility of keeping your passwords safe from your end.

How Do I Use the Bonuses in the UK Online Casinos?





Online casinos offer bonuses and promotions to encourage players to play on. The most common one is the first deposit or welcome bonus. Select the one you want and check the terms attached, especially the wagering requirements.

All the casinos mentioned above have welcome bonuses. They also have more offers once the one-time first deposit is finished. You always have an option to decline the offered bonuses.

Must Online Casino Sites in the UK Be Licensed?





Yes, definitely. Online casinos have to be licensed to exist legally. The best online casino must ensure the outcomes are fair and your funds are secure. They have to pass tests like fairness and security before they are allowed to operate legally.

Make sure the online casino you are using is legal in the UK for personal safety. The licensing information is typically presented on the home page. However, feel free to confirm the info provided by the online casinos.

Which are the Most Played Online Casino Games in the UK?





Since video slots make the majority, it goes without saying that they are the most sought after casino games. Blackjack games, take a close second, are still the favourite for veteran players. The other casino games also have fair representation since each player has their own unique preference. The following sites are best known for the following game categories:

Can I Play Online Casino Games in the UK on All Devices?





Some casinos allow you to play on mobile while others don’t. Some, like Leo Vegas Casino, even have apps. You must confirm such information before signing up, especially if you’re usually on your phone and constantly on the go.

Which UK's Online Casinos Have the Highest Payouts?





Mansion Casino has some of the highest payouts in the UK. High return-to-player percentages mean a reduced house edge. This information doesn't guarantee your winning but instead only lets you extrapolate your winning chances.

What Are the Payment Methods Available for UK Players?





The best online casinos always provide many payment methods like bank transfers, credit cards, debit cards, E-wallets and others. Some are always faster than others, so you need to confirm such information before choosing one. Cryptocurrencies and E-wallets are always the fastest and usually no more than 24 hours to process withdrawals.

Do United Kingdom Online Casinos Have Free Games?





Some casinos allow for demo games while others don’t have that option. Yes, you can enjoy several games for free, including great slots, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and video poker. Free games are also great for practice and learning the ropes before starting off the real money games.

Tips To Know When Playing Online Casino Games in the UK

Whether you’re a new or a seasoned gambler, knowing a few extra tips is always valuable. Below, we’ve shared some of the most important things to know before gambling online.

Know What You’re Looking For : Before signing up for any online casino, it is important to know what you're looking for. If you’re looking to play jackpot slots, you can’t join an online casino that is not offering some, right? Choose a casino based on your needs.

: Before signing up for any online casino, it is important to know what you're looking for. If you’re looking to play jackpot slots, you can’t join an online casino that is not offering some, right? Choose a casino based on your needs. Understand the Rules : Getting familiar with the rules of each individual game is essential to having a great gambling experience. You shouldn’t play games you do not understand as you’re likely to make mistakes that’ll cost you money.

: Getting familiar with the rules of each individual game is essential to having a great gambling experience. You shouldn’t play games you do not understand as you’re likely to make mistakes that’ll cost you money. Manage Your Bankroll : Being aware of how much money you're willing to risk ahead of time will help prevent losses due to bad decisions or overspending. Set limits on how much you are willing to deposit into your account per month and stick to those limits no matter what.

: Being aware of how much money you're willing to risk ahead of time will help prevent losses due to bad decisions or overspending. Set limits on how much you are willing to deposit into your account per month and stick to those limits no matter what. Set Reasonable Expectations: Gambling should be seen as entertainment. Don’t get too caught up in winning streaks or losing runs, as this can cause more harm than good in the long run. Make sure your expectations are realistic when playing at online casinos. After all, you are more likely to lose than win.

So, What Are Some of The Best UK Casino Sites?

We have listed the winning categories in the casinos above to help you find the most appealing UK gambling sites for you. If you’re someone who loves playing on the go, finding a fully mobile optimized casino would make your life much easier. Other important factors such as a solid license, diverse and extensive game library, fair bonuses, and convenient banking are important.

The sites listed above should give you an idea on what a top casino site should look like. But no matter which site you end up signing up to, always remember to gamble responsibly.

