Casino culture in Britain is on the rise. More and more people in ol’ Blighty are gambling online. But with so much choice and availability, do you know where to find the best online casinos in the UK?

Well, if you don’t, it’s your lucky day. Because we do, and we’ve written an entire article about it!

We’ve played at more casinos than Michael Jordan in an extended off-season, and now we’re going to share all our knowledge with you. Aren’t you lucky?

Without further ado, let’s see who made the cut.

Our Best Online Casinos in the UK

1. PlayOJO - Our Best Online Casino in the UK Overall

-No wagering requirements on bonuses

-Cashback on bingo and casino games

-Has some of the best UK online slots

PlayOJO covers some very crucial bases of online casino gaming. It stands out for the wager free requirements on all bonuses, doesn't have withdrawal restrictions, and the casino doesn't put a cap on wins.

The game variety isn't strained either, considering the top software providers in its camp. Even though slots are the majority, the table game lovers are in for a fun-filled adventure. We commend the casino for the laxed bonus terms but still feel the 50 free spins welcome bonus is so low that it doesn't even meet market requirements.

2. The Sun Vegas - Our Best UK Online Casino for Roulette Games

-Several quality slot games

-Generous welcome offer

-Quality roulette games; one of the top UK roulette sites

This is yet another A-lister casino in our compilation. Sun Vegas has a versatile selection of top-tier slots, a state-of-the-art mobile casino, and knowledgeable customer support. It's the best UK online casino for Roulette with the 3D games available.

The deposit and withdrawal channels are convenient for UK players. It may not be a long-serving site, but we have faith in it since it’s properly licensed and audited. The casino has a modern website and a customised mobile app. On the flip side, the website can be annoyingly unresponsive, which is such a deal-breaker.

3.Magic Red - Our Best UK Online Casino for Slot Games

-Generous welcome bonus

-Flexible payment methods

-Excellent mobile casino

Magic Red starts you off with its large list of games, then the variety will have you alternate between the numerous slots and table games. There’s a good selection for each casino game category from leading software providers like NetEnt, MGM, and more.

The live casino also has an extensive complement of virtual games, including the 3D ones with crisp themes and several bonus features. The deposit and withdrawal methods are equally convenient for all UK players. On the downside, though, it only has live poker games but no video poker.

4. Grosvenor - Our Most Reputable UK Casino

-Convenient payment methods

-Highly reputable casino

-Great UK mobile casino

If there's a casino that stands out for its stellar reputation and agility in the gambling industry, then it’s Grosvenor. The IGT powered casino has been around long before the Internet was a thing. Aside from its land-based performance, the online platform is just as thrilling.

The online casino site has some good bonuses to start you off. But there’s also something for the existing players. Various jackpots, giveaways, VIP program rewards and more are there to help retain players. There's no room for boredom at Grosvernor, with their diversified games, including a sportsbook.

For a casino held with such high regard, we feel the welcome bonus is quite small.

5. Genesis Casino - Best Table Games of any Online Casino for UK Players

-Fast payouts

-Great game variety

-Handsome welcome bonus

Genesis Casino, though still taking baby steps in the igambling industry, has quite a bright future, should it keep up its services. The number and variety of games at the casino are worth noting. While most casinos stuff video slots but starve the other categories, Genesis casino has a good number of video poker, roulette, baccarat, and blackjack.

The promotions here aren't bad, neither are they few. There's a good welcome bonus, daily and weekly prizes, free spins, cashback, and more. We didn't quite capture the loyalty bonus though.

6. Mansion Casino - Best Jackpot Games of any UK Online Casino

-Quality game variety

-Mobile-friendly casino

-Convenient payment methods

Why Mansion Casino, you ask? It made it to our top ten best online casinos in the UK for various reasons. The Playtech casino has lots of great slots and other games. There’s also over 300+ jackpot games for high-spirited players and an award-winning live casino. It has a good user interface and several online casino bonuses and promotions too.

The games load fast, unlike the usual lags from other online casinos we've witnessed. Yes, it has a mobile app for android and iOS users. The withdrawal process takes a bit longer, but you expect payments within 5 days once it's done.

7. Leo Vegas - Our Best Casino Mobile App in the UK

-Top live casino experience

-Virtual sports available

-Regular game updates

If you are just new to the online gaming scene, Leo Vegas is a great place to start. The casino starts you off with a no welcome deposit bonus, then more offers to ensue. With over 650 slots from NetEnt Gaming, Red Tiger Gaming, and Microgaming, the online casino site prides itself in being the best live casino and slots centre.

Does the casino size down to mobile devices? Yes. The customized award-winning mobile version has a great game variety, too. Leo Vegas assures players of top-tier entertainment at their fingertips.

The casino has few but reliable payment methods. We’d like to see more options soon, including cryptocurrencies.

8. SlotsHeaven - Best User Interface of any UK Online Casino

-Quality progressive slots

-Compatible with all devices

-Good user interface

SlotsHeaven, at a glance, has a neat layout with every important icon within visibility. As you scroll further, it provides all the necessary information to the dot. The casino site has hundreds of exciting video slots, table games, classic slots, and live dealer games.

The slots are categorised even further so that players can identify what they want without sweating it. There are categories based on themes like fruits, animals, Aztec, and adventure slots. With software providers like Playtech, Skywing, and Eyecon, the game selection is epic.

The first deposit bonus is generous enough, and the casino offers reload bonuses, table game bonuses, and more free spins on selected games as well. Should you hang around long enough, great VIP perks await. Generally, SlotsHeaven has achieved the major hits of a casino. However, they could still use more games in their portfolio.

9. Red Kings Casino -Best Game Variety of all UK Online Casinos

-Attractive bonuses

-Fantastic jackpot games

-Top software providers

Red Kings Casino is a licensed online gambling site with an endless list of quality games. It's the best online casino for real gaming experience considering the 3,000 games from over 50 software providers. The online casino site offers players welcome bonus, daily tournaments, and a VIP lounge for loyal members.

Even though the welcome offer is better than nothing, we've seen better.

You can access the website on any gaming device, but they currently do not have a casino app.

10. BacanaPlay - Top Bonus Spins Promos of any Online Casino in the UK

-3,000+ games

-Interactive live dealer casino

-Regular tournaments

Whether it's a movie-themed or Vegas-style slot you are looking for, BacanaPlay has 2,800+ titles, including the latest ones from top-notch providers like WMS, NetEnt, and Microgaming to choose from. The casino has also stacked many card games, roulette, jackpot games, and detailed live casino games.

After the welcome bonus depletes, the casino still has daily picks, discounted spin packages, prize twister, and tournaments. However, it's the free spins for a year that caught our attention. With just a single deposit, you can get a free spins offer that lasts a year.

There are a few payment methods, and you can only withdraw through bank transfer, which is a tad long and inconvenient.

11. Pelaa

Quick withdrawal

1300+ games

Good prizes on tournaments

12. Casino.com

Reputable award-winning casino

Good live casino bonus

Several promotions ongoing

13. FunBet

Online sports betting.

Good game selection

Instant play, mobile

14. Lucky Niki

Daily promotions

Virtual sports

Good VIP lounge users

15. Casoola

Quick withdrawal

1300+ games

Top games providers

16. Casino Lab

Wide range of payment methods

Games from the popular game providers

Viable bonuses and promotions

17. William Hill

Daily prizes

Fair gameplay

Optimised for mobile

18. Kassu

Quick withdrawal

Great game variety

Generous cash prices

19. Sloty

Neat, functional user interface

Great online slots

Enticing jackpots

20. Spela

Over 1,300 games

Fast payouts

Mobile-friendly design

21. Casino Cruise

Fair welcome bonus

Regular tournaments

1600+ slot games

22. Casino Joy

500+ mobile slots

1,300 good games

Good jackpot offers

23. Casino Gods

Top software providers

Convenient payment methods

Functional mobile casino

24. SlotsMagic

Generous free spins offer

Outstanding live dealer table games

Good promotion packages

25. EU Casino

Over 2000 games

Quick cashouts

Loyalty bonuses available

26. Casino Planet

Two welcome deposit bonuses

1300+ real money games

Compatible with desktop and mobile

How Did We Choose the UK's Best Online Casino Sites?

Security - We have addressed important areas to ensure that the casinos we have listed have covered data encryption, fair gaming, and proper licensing.

Games Variety - Here, we went for numbers, diversity, and quality. The best casino sites should have a versatile range of games to suit all players, including those who want free trials and real money games. We also checked the state and reputation of software providers affiliated to these casinos.

Bonuses - The leading casinos offer bonuses that are realistic, and provide full disclosure concerning their bonus terms, especially the wagering requirements.

User-experience - The overall experience from signing up to withdrawing funds should be smooth and convenient for every player. We take customer experience seriously and always take into account their overall experience in every casino we feature.

Top Online Casinos in the UK: FAQ

How Do I Select the Best Casino Site in the UK for Me?

Pick out what you think is best for you. It may take some exploring and a few trials to reach the best possible choice.

Some of the highlighters you should look into include; licensing status, payment methods, wagering requirements, user interface friendliness, bonuses, reputation and how much you enjoy the casino games.

Is it Safe to Play at These UK Online Casinos?

Yes. UK online casino laws protect players, and their personal information is held in confidence. All licensed casinos must prove that they are using top security to protect players from pilferages. While the online casinos do their part, as a player, you are equally charged with the responsibility of keeping your passwords safe from your end.

How Do I Use the Bonuses in the UK Online Casinos?

Online casinos offer bonuses and promotions to encourage players to play on. The most common one is the first deposit or welcome bonus. Select the one you want and check the terms attached, especially the wagering requirements.

All the casinos mentioned above have welcome bonuses. They also have more offers once the one-time first deposit is finished. You always have an option to decline the offered bonuses.

Must Online Casino Sites in the UK Be Licensed?

Yes, definitely. Online casinos have to be licensed to exist legally. The best online casino must ensure the outcomes are fair and your funds are secure. They have to pass tests like fairness and security before they are allowed to operate legally.

Make sure the online casino you are using is legal in the UK for personal safety. The licensing information is typically presented on the home page. However, feel free to confirm the info provided by the online casinos.

Which are the Most Played Online Casino Games in the UK?

Since video slots make the majority, it goes without saying that they are the most sought after casino games. Blackjack games, take a close second, are still the favourite for veteran players. The other casino games also have fair representation since each player has their own unique preference. The following sites are best known for the following game categories:

Slots - MagicRed

Poker games - Pelaa

Live casino - Genesis Casino

Bingo - PlayOJO

Roulette - The Sun Vegas

Can I Play Online Casinos in The UK on All Devices?

Some casinos allow you to play on mobile while others don’t. Some, like Leo Vegas Casino, even have apps. You must confirm such information before signing up, especially if you’re usually on your phone and constantly on the go.

Which UK's Online Casinos Have the Highest Payouts?

Mansion Casino has some of the highest payouts in the UK. High return-to-player percentages mean a reduced house edge. This information doesn't guarantee your winning but instead only lets you extrapolate your winning chances.

What Are the Payment Methods Available for UK Players?

The best online casinos always provide many payment methods like bank transfers, credit cards, debit cards, E-wallets and others. Some are always faster than others, so you need to confirm such information before choosing one. Cryptocurrencies and E-wallets are always the fastest and usually no more than 24 hours to process withdrawals.

Do United Kingdom Online Casinos Have Free Games?

Some casinos allow for demo games while others don’t have that option. Yes, you can enjoy several games for free, including great slots, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and video poker. Free games are also great for practice and learning the ropes before starting off the real money games.

So, What Are the Best UK Casino Sites?

We have listed the winning categories in the casinos above to help you find the most appealing UK gambling sites for you. If you’re someone who loves playing on the go, finding a fully mobile optimized casino would make your life much easier. Other important factors such as a solid license, diverse and extensive game library, fair bonuses, and convenient banking are important.

DISCLAIMER: This guide is intended to educate and provide accurate, up-to-date information on different casino sites. Details on promotions, games offered, and T&Cs are subject to change depending on the site’s discretion.

We emphasize that gambling is a risky venture and must only be done for entertainment, not as a solution to any financial difficulty. Only stake funds you can afford to lose.

Online gambling is illegal in some regions. Always practice due diligence and check the online gambling policies where you’re located. Underage gambling is strictly prohibited.