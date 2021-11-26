SCOTLAND are a step closer to World Cup qualification after beating Moldova 2-0 on Friday night.

The win, thanks to goals from Nathan Patterson and Che Adams, means Scotland sealed their place in the play-offs for the tournament in 2022.

Should Scotland go all the way, it would be their first time back at the World's biggest competition since 1998.

Denmark will come to Hampden on Monday night in the final Group F game.

But then it's full steam ahead to the World Cup play-offs.

Here's everything you need to know about when the draw is and when the games will be played.

When is the World Cup 2022 play off draw?





The play off draw for the European nations takes place in Zurich, Switzerland, on Friday, November 26 at 4pm UK time.

Who will be in the hat?





The UEFA play offs will feature 12 teams, including ten group runners-up and the remaining two spots will be taken by the best two 2020/21 Nations League group winners who did not finish in the top two in their section.

The teams involved can still chop and change at this stage with group games left to play.

How do the play-offs work?





The 12 teams will be divided into three playoff paths, each featuring four countries, to determine the final three European berths.

The format will consist of two knockout rounds from which the three additional teams qualify.

All of the matches are one-off affairs, meaning there is no home and away legs.

When will the fixtures be played?





The semi-final ties will be played on March 24 and 25 in 2022.

Scotland's exact date and kick-off time will be confirmed after the draw.

If Clarke's men progress, the finals will be held across March 28 and 29.