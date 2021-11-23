This is a quick and easy vegan dish that I often serve my kids when it’s my turn to cook. If you’re looking for more protein you could add Quarn, tofu… or if you eat meat, try stir-fried chicken or prawns.

Ingredients

Serves 2

200g red and yellow peppers, cut in slices (5 mm), then halved

200g white onion chopped

100g mangetout, halved lengthways

100g baby sweetcorn, thinly sliced

35g coconut oil

50g Thai red curry paste

400g coconut milk

350g rice noodles

2 tbsp sesame seeds

15g soy sauce, to taste

10g lime juice

10g fresh coriander leaves, for garnishing

Method

Sauté the onions and peppers in the coconut oil for around 3 minutes until soft, add the mangetout, baby corn and curry paste and fry for another 3-5 minutes on a high heat. Add the coconut milk and noodles to the pan and cook for a further 5 minutes. In the meantime, toast your sesame seeds on a sperate pan until golden brown.

Add the lime juice and soya sauce to the mix and stir gently, serve immediately and sprinkle with the reserved chopped coriander and toasted sesame seeds. Voila.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

