This is a quick and easy vegan dish that I often serve my kids when it’s my turn to cook. If you’re looking for more protein you could add Quarn, tofu… or if you eat meat, try stir-fried chicken or prawns.
Ingredients
Serves 2
200g red and yellow peppers, cut in slices (5 mm), then halved
200g white onion chopped
100g mangetout, halved lengthways
100g baby sweetcorn, thinly sliced
35g coconut oil
50g Thai red curry paste
400g coconut milk
350g rice noodles
2 tbsp sesame seeds
15g soy sauce, to taste
10g lime juice
10g fresh coriander leaves, for garnishing
Method
Sauté the onions and peppers in the coconut oil for around 3 minutes until soft, add the mangetout, baby corn and curry paste and fry for another 3-5 minutes on a high heat. Add the coconut milk and noodles to the pan and cook for a further 5 minutes. In the meantime, toast your sesame seeds on a sperate pan until golden brown.
Add the lime juice and soya sauce to the mix and stir gently, serve immediately and sprinkle with the reserved chopped coriander and toasted sesame seeds. Voila.
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
