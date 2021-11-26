Cutting your own Christmas tree has become something of a craze over the last few years, with Christmas tree farms located around Scotland.

There's nothing quite like the smell of a real tree and now you can actually choose your own fresh from the ground.

It makes for a fun festive day out for all the family, and with December just around the corner, it will soon be time to start thinking about your decorations.

Here are the places in Scotland where you can cut your own Christmas tree this year...

Where can I cut my own Christmas tree in Scotland?





Duff Trees

Wester Auchentroig Farm, Nr Buchlyvie, FK8 3PB

Duff Trees will be open daily 9am-5pm between November 27 and December 24 to cut your own Christmas tree.

Situated on Wester Auchentroig Farm near Buchlyvie, it is around a 50 minute drive from the centre of Glasgow and there is no need to pre-book your visit.

Instead, you can pop along anytime between 9am-5pm to cut your own Christmas tree or choose a pre-cut one.

The farm recommends bringing gloves and something to kneel on, but they will provide you with a sanitised handsaw.

They also advise wearing wellies as the fields can be muddy.

Prices range between £30-80 depending on the size of the tree.

Dogs are welcome and at the weekend food vans will be onsite selling pizza and hot drinks.

Edenmill

Edenmill Farm, Blanefield, Glasgow, G63 9AX

Edenmill will offer a cut your own tree service daily 9am-4pm (last entries at 3pm) between November 27 and December 23.

Situated in Blanefield near Glasgow, it is around a 30 minute drive from the city centre.

There's no need to book your visit, with prices ranging between £40-80 depending on the size of the tree.

The farm also sells pre-cut trees, potted trees, Christmas tree stands and wreaths.

They offer three of the most popular trees - Fraser Fir Christmas trees, Nordman Fir Christmas trees and Norway Spruce Christmas trees.

And if you don't fancy cutting your own tree, they also offer a delivery or pick up service from various locations.

Easter Rattray Farm

Easter Rattray Farm, Rattray, Blairgowrie, Perthshire PH10 7HG

Easter Rattray Farm will offer a cut your own tree service from December 1, open every day in the run up to Christmas from 9am-4pm.

They will provide everything you need to saw your own tree.

The farm also sells pre cut trees, with sizes ranging from 4ft-12ft, and will net your tree free of charge to help you transport it home.