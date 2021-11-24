Booster jabs are being rolled out across Scotland, but will the third dose of the vaccine show on your Covid pass?

Last Monday it was confirmed that people aged 40-49 in Scotland would be offered the Covid booster jab, after results showed it significantly strengthened protection.

The same day, those aged 50+ were invited to book their booster jabs on the online portal.

People in care homes and frontline health workers were first to receive the call up, followed by those over 70.

Nicola Sturgeon then announced on Tuesday that the Scottish government was considering extending the vaccine passport scheme to cover more settings.

If changes are introduced, it could mean that people will be required to show proof of vaccination in venues like cinemas, theatres and some hospitality settings.

Currently, vaccine passports are required for entry into nightclubs, indoor live events with 500+ people unseated, outdoor live events with 4000+ people unseated and any event with 10,000+ people.

With the potential for vaccine passes to become a bigger part of our lives in the coming months, you may be wondering if the third dose of the jab will show on your NHS pass.

Here's what you need to know...

Will my booster jab show on my NHS Covid pass?





No, proof of your booster vaccine will not currently show on your Covid pass in Scotland.

The NHS inform Scotland website says: "At this time, only your first and second dose will show on your vaccination status, even if you've had a third or booster dose."

However, at first minister's questions last week, Nicola Sturgeon said: "We are currently looking at how we incorporate booster vaccinations into the vaccine certification and into the app.

"Steps will be taken to ensure, particularly for international travel, where we are reliant on the requirements of other countries, that people are not disadvantaged and that the benefits of booster vaccinations are properly reflected."

Covid passes show two bar codes, with each one representing either the first or second dose of your Covid vaccine.

These bar codes can then be scanned upon entry to events which require proof of vaccination.

How can I download proof of my Covid vaccines?





There are various ways to show proof of your Covid jabs.

You can download proof of your vaccinations on your phone via the NHS Scotland Covid status app.

If you don't have a smart phone or would prefer a hardcopy, you can order a paper copy of your vaccine passport via your vaccine portal or phoning the specially designated Covid status helpline on 0808 196 8565, open from 10am-6pm every day.

Paper copies can take up to 14-days to arrive in the post.

Like the app, the paper copy will have an uneditable QR code that can be scanned at venues.