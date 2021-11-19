Covid infection rates remained level in Scotland in the week to November 13 and are still the lowest in the UK.
Around one in 95 people in private households had Covid-19, down from one in 85 the previous week and below September’s peak of one in 45, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics.
One in 95 is an estimated 56,000 people and around 1.06% of the population - or 4,800 cases a day.
Covid levels in Scotland have remained lowest out of the four nations for the third week.
In recent weeks, there are signs that the percentage of people testing positive has decreased for those of secondary school age and young adults but the trend was uncertain for all other ages.
READ MORE: Glasgow has lowest virus rate in Scotland despite COP26 spike fears
In England, it was one in 65 down from one in 60 the previous week and in Wales, around one in 55 people is estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to November 13, down from one in 45 the previous week and below the recent record high of one in 40.
In Northern Ireland, the latest estimate is one in 65 people, up from one in 75 the previous week but below the record high of one in 40 in mid-August.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.