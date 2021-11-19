A Covid booster jab may be required to travel to some countries due to time limits on vaccine status.

To travel to some countries, you must have received the second Covid vaccine within a certain time limit prior to your visit, which range from 180-days to a year.

With Covid jabs rolled out from late last year, it means that some people will already be barred from travel if they cannot provide proof of a booster jab.

This dilemma has led to the NHS England Covid status app showing proof of the booster vaccine.

This is currently under consideration in Scotland, as confirmed by Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday.

Here are the countries which have a time limit on vaccine status and what you need to know...

Which countries have a time limit on vaccine status for international travel?





Israel

To travel to Israel, individuals must have either had two doses of the Covid vaccine within 180 days prior to entry, or a booster dose no less than 14 days prior to entry.

Austria

Austria has introduced a lockdown for non vaccinated people.

You are considered "fully vaccinated" for 270-days from the date of your second or third dose of a vaccine recognised by the Austrian authorities.

If you are not fully vaccinated and cannot prove recent recovery from COVID, you cannot enter hotels, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, theatres, concerts, cinemas and shops that do not sell essential items.

Croatia

There are different ways to enter Croatia.

You must either:

provide proof that you have received a second or third dose of the Covid vaccine within 365-days prior to travel, OR

provide a negative COVID-19 antigen not older than 48 hours, OR

provide a negative PCR test result not older than 72 hours, OR

provide a doctor’s certificate of recovery from COVID-19

Switzerland

For travel to Switzerland, your vaccine status is valid for one year after the date of your last jab.

You can enter Switzerland for any travel purpose if you are fully vaccinated and can show adequate proof that you received your last jab within a year.

Vietnam

To travel to Vietnam, people must either have proof of Covid vaccination within 12-months prior to travel or a certificate of recovery from COVID-19, dated within 6-months before travel.