Almost 3,000 people have tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours, new figures have revealed.

Daily numbers published by the Scottish Government confirmed 2,756 new infections were reported today, marking a test positivity rate of 9.3%.

A total of 11 people have died in the last day, pushing the death toll to 9,467.

Yesterday, 767 people were n hospital with recently confirmed Covid, with 61 in hospital.

As of 8.30am today, 4,337,089 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 3,936,594 have received their second dose, and 1,375,779 have received a third dose or booster.