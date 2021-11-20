Almost 3,000 people have tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours, new figures have revealed.
Daily numbers published by the Scottish Government confirmed 2,756 new infections were reported today, marking a test positivity rate of 9.3%.
A total of 11 people have died in the last day, pushing the death toll to 9,467.
Yesterday, 767 people were n hospital with recently confirmed Covid, with 61 in hospital.
As of 8.30am today, 4,337,089 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 3,936,594 have received their second dose, and 1,375,779 have received a third dose or booster.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment