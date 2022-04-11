In 2022, there are even more bank holidays on offer than usual.

With the Queen celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, the UK will mark the occasion with an extra bank holiday in June. 

Scotland usually benefits from more bank holidays than the rest of UK; we also have January 2 while other countries do not.

In this bumper year for bank holidays, here are all the 2022 dates in Scotland...

What are the 2022 bank holiday dates in Scotland?

Monday January 3 2022 (New Year's substitute day)

Tuesday January 4 2022 (January 2 substitute day)

Friday April 15 2022 (Good Friday)

Monday May 2 2022 (Early May bank holiday)

Thursday June 2 2022 (Spring bank holiday)

Friday June 3 2022 (Platinum Jubilee bank holiday)

Monday August 1 2022 (Summer bank holiday)

Wednesday November 30 2022 (St Andrew's Day)

Monday December 26 2022 (Boxing Day)

Tuesday December 27 (Christmas substitute day)

Is Easter Monday a bank holiday in Scotland? 

Easter Monday is not a nationwide bank holiday in Scotland, but certain councils do observe Easter Monday, including Edinburgh, Falkirk and Dundee. 

Local councils in Scotland have the power to make certain days local public holidays.

Why are Scottish bank holidays different to England?

Bank holidays are a devolved issue in Scotland, meaning different powers allocate the days off in Scotland and England. 

While Scotland does celebrate holidays including Christmas, Boxing day and Easter Friday on the same day as the rest of the UK, others are on different dates. 

Only Scotland marks January 2 with a bank holiday, and although England's summer bank holiday takes place on August 29 2022, Scotland's comes at the beginning of the month, on August 1 2022.

 

 