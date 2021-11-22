Almost 2,500 people have tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours, new figures have revealed.

Daily numbers published by the Scottish Government confirmed 2,481new infections were reported today, marking a test positivity rate of 11.4%.

However, the figure comes amid a network outage that has meant Public Health Scotland has not received NHS lab data from one site since Saturday.

No new deaths were registered in the last day.

Yesterday, 750 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid, with 59 in intensive care.

As of 8.30am today, 4,339,277 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 3,939,128 have received their second dose, and 1,437,823 have received a third dose or booster.