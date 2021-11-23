Nicola Sturgeon will give her weekly Covid update to Parliament today, and some changes could be coming.

Last week the first minister warned that new rules on vaccine passports could be implemented to try and curb the spread of the virus over the winter months.

She confirmed that if changes were introduced, they would come into force from December 6.

The changes would see the current vaccine passport scheme, which only covers certain events, extended to more hospitality settings, which could include cinemas and theatres.

The latest update comes after data on the booster vaccine released last week suggested that the third dose considerably strengthened protection against serious infection.

Here's what you need to know about today's Covid update, how to watch and what the first minister might say...

What time is Nicola Sturgeon's update today?





Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update to Parliament will take place at around 2:15pm today.

As always, this depends on the previous items on the agenda running to schedule.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon announcement today?

Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update will be streamed live on the government's social media platforms.

It will be live tweeted from the SNP Twitter handle.

The announcement will also be broadcast on BBC Scotland from 2:15pm.

What will Nicola Sturgeon say today?





A review on young people aged 12+ wearing masks in class is expected today, so we could hear whether pupils will still be required to wear face coverings in the coming weeks.

We should also look out for a further update on whether the vaccine passport scheme is going to be extended, with any potential changes set to come in two weeks yesterday.

Last week, Covid vaccine passes in England updated to show proof of booster jabs.

However, the Scottish government is yet to confirm a specific date that the NHS Scotland Covid pass will show evidence of booster vaccines, so we could learn more about this today.

The first minister will also provide her usual update on the Covid stats, including daily infection rate and hospitalisations.