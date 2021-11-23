HIBERNIAN have expressed their frustration and questioned ‘sporting integrity’ after failing to secure an even split of tickets for next month’s Premier Sports Cup final.

Following ‘long and intense discussions’ with the SPFL, the Easter Road side have been handed an allocation of around 17,500 for the December 19 showcase against Celtic.

It means the capital outfit will be outnumbered by almost two to one in the Hampden stands.

Hibs took less than 10,000 to Sunday’s 3-1 victory against Rangers but made up for that imbalance off the field with a stunning display on the pitch.

Jack Ross’ side will again need a huge performance to overcome their underdog status following the failure of boardroom talks.

A statement read: “As a club, we had a number of long and intense discussions with the SPFL, fighting for an even split of tickets with Celtic for the Premier Sports Cup Final at Hampden Park, knowing our history of selling out tickets for cup finals and for sporting integrity.

“However, they have come to the decision that we will have an allocation of approximately 17,500 tickets for the match.

“[It is] a decision that we are incredibly frustrated about. We made our thoughts very clear.

"On a positive note, we are pleased that the kick-off time has been scheduled for 15:00. We asked for this to be moved forward from the planned time of 16:00 to help our supporters with travel to and from Hampden.

“On top of that, we are also happy that our thoughts were listened to regarding concession prices for our supporters in all areas.”

Hibs fans will be housed in part of the south stand and behind the goals in the west stand, whilst the Celtic support will occupy the whole of the north and east enclosures, as well as the east end of the south stand.