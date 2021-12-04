From tools to toiletries, hampers and membership gifts, plant something special under the tree for your loved one this Christmas.

Gardening gifts should take centre stage for your green-fingered loved ones, whether they've only just taken up the hobby, or are seasoned horticulturists in need of inspiration.

Here are a dozen gift ideas for your gardening friends and family.

For the houseplant fan...

1. b.for soft air pot (£12.99, Elho; elho.com)

Trailing plants can often be difficult to display indoors, but anyone with an eye-catching trailer will love this contemporary 100% recyclable bauble-like hanging pot, which comes with a strong cord, so you can easily hang it from a ceiling or in front of a window.

If you buy multiple pots, you can hang them effectively at different heights in stunning Instagrammable displays. The planters come in a range of colours, including white, leaf green and anthracite.

2. Haws Rowley Ripple watering can and Smethwick spritzer set (£74.99, haws.co.uk)

For a touch of houseplant style, this elegant duo of watering can and plant mister will give your houseplants the moisture and fine spray they need to thrive, and are ideal for perking up orchids, succulents and terrarium plants, topping up humidity and keeping leaves dust free. They also look beautiful, so won't look out of place on a shelf. Available in a choice of finishes.

For the weed-conscious...

3. Japanese razor hoe (£20.99, Burgon & Ball; burgonandball.com)

This is one of the most useful tools on the market, slicing through weeds with ease and breaking up compacted soil at the same time. Perfect for those who don't want to let weeds take control of their beds and borders.

For the rewilding devotee...

4. Happy Christmas seed set (£7.50 for a set of three, Seedball; seedball.co.uk)

Rewilding our garden by letting things grow naturally has taken off in a big way in the last couple of years, so take advantage of this trio of matchboxes from the wildflower specialist, each containing six seedballs packed with bee and butterfly-friendly wildflower seed, ready to scatter and grow.

Each seedball contains favourites including cornflower, oxeye daisy, red campion, musk mallow and meadow cranesbill.

For the exotic enthusiast...

5. Strawberry guava crate (£34, The Gluttonous Gardener; glut.co.uk)

Gardeners who love trying to grow exotics may welcome a strawberry guava plant, which is also known as the Chilean guava, a pretty ornamental shrub whose delicious fruit emits clouds of strawberry scent as you pass. The gift crate comes with the plant in a terracotta pot and full growing instructions.

Place it in a sheltered spot in full sun, away from cold winds, and by autumn, you may be picking the cotton candy cranberry-sized berries.

For the subscriber...

6. Grow Club Subscription Box (from £39 for three months, Seed Pantry; seedpantry.co.uk)

For anyone who appreciates the gift that keeps on giving, Seed Pantry can send your loved one a surprise box of top picks each month, or the recipient can choose from more than 50 plant varieties. If they're away on holiday, they can skip a week, too, as it's a flexible service.

Boxes arrive at the right time to grow and include seeds, bulbs and plants, along with 'grow how' guides. Gifting options are available for three, six or 12 months.

For the learner...

7. Online gardening course (£25, Garden Organic; gardenorganic.org.uk)

Is your loved one new to gardening, but keen to go organic? The horticultural charity Garden Organic runs self-guided online gardening courses, which may be just the job. Topics include organic gardening principles, an introduction to composting, planning your growing space and growing winter veg.

For the organiser...

8. Sophie Conran garden tool bag (£25.99, Burgon & Ball; burgonandball.com)

It's the most annoying thing to have to traipse backwards and forwards to the shed for hand tools, string and plant labels, when doing various jobs in the garden or visiting the allotment. This stylish gardener's tool bag has plenty of pockets to keep tools and other gardening bits and bobs to hand. There's even room to carry a flask for that essential cuppa.

For the hat-wearer...

9. Cable knit hat (£30, Genus; genus.gs)

This luxurious felted Merino wool hat, one size and suitable for men and women, will keep any gardener warm on the coolest of days, and comes in mid-grey and rust.

For the weary gardener...

10. Gardener's Pamper Hamper (£34.95, Garden Divas; gardendivas.co.uk)

If your loved one likes nothing better than a bath awash with delicious salts to soothe their aching muscles after a day in the garden, with a scented candle on the go, followed by a hand and lip treatment with moisturising hand cream and soothing lip balm, this pamper hamper has their name on it.

For the tree hugger...

11. Premium Garden Gift Hamper (£84, The Present Tree; thepresenttree.co.uk)

We all know how important it's going to be to plant trees for the future, so this ethical gift is ideal for the eco-conscious gardener who wants to do their bit to save the planet.

Choose one from a selection of trees as your gift - it comes in a lovely presentation box with organic compost and a plant care kit, containing tree tonic and leaf spray. The tree should thrive in any garden or on a patio, terrace or balcony, and comes with full growing instructions as well as the story of its ancient symbolism.

For the hand tool lover...

12. Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Neverbend Steel Gift Set, (33.98, Amazon; amazon.co.uk)

This tough set of carbon steel fork, hand trowel and transplanting trowel should last for years - there's a 15-year guarantee on the products, which have hammer finished epoxy coated heads for resistance to rust and humidity. And they're endorsed by Kew Gardens, which should earn the giver extra brownie points.