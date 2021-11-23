Nicola Sturgeon gave her weekly Covid update to Parliament today, during which she announced small scale changes to the vaccine passport scheme.

However, these changes are not the anticipated expansion of the vaccine passport scheme, which the Scottish government has decided not to go ahead with.

Last week, the first minister warned that vaccine passports could be required in more venues like cinemas and theatres to help curb the spread of the virus over winter.

But in today's announcement, she confirmed that the Scottish government had decided expanding the scheme would not be necessary, instead announcing small changes to the current system which was introduced in October.

Here's what we learned from Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update today...

1. The Scottish vaccine passport scheme will not be extended

The Scottish vaccine passport scheme will not be extended to include cinemas, theatres and other hospitality venues at the moment, the first minister confirmed.

The news is likely to be welcomed by hospitality bosses who warned that the expansion of the scheme could cost venues customers.

2. Lateral flow tests can be used in place of vaccine passports from December 6

From December 6, a negative lateral flow test can be used instead of a vaccine passport where proof of vaccination is required.

People must currently prove they are fully vaccinated when attending nightclubs, indoor live events with 500+ people unseated, outdoor live events with 4000+ people unseated and any event with 10,000+ people.

However, from Monday December 6, a negative lateral flow test will also be accepted for entry.

It means that people can access such venues using either a vaccine passport or proof of a negative lateral flow test.

3. People to take lateral flow tests before any social situation

The Scottish government is asking everyone to take lateral flow tests before any form of socialising to try and reduce the spread of the virus.

This is especially encouraged in the run up to the festive period when more people are likely to socialise.

4. Daily cases still hovering around 2,500 mark

2,527 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over past 24-hours and 17 new reported deaths.

743 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19 and 60 people were in intensive care.

Describing Scotland's position as more "positive" than we might have expected, the first minister warned that it was still "precarious" and urged people not to be "lulled into a false sense of security".

She highlighted the deteriorating Covid situation in Europe as a reminder of the threat of the virus.

5. Information on boosters for 40+ people and second vaccines for 16-17-year-olds coming

Information for people aged 40+ on booking booster vaccines will be available soon, the first minister confirmed.

Information on booking second vaccines will also become available for 16-17-year-olds soon.