More than 2,500 new cases of Covid have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the Scottish Government, 2,527 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered since Monday.

In the past 24 hours 17 new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government now stands at 9,495.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 11,933 as of November 14.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 23,306 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 11.6% were positive.

A total of 60 people are currently being treated in intensive care with a recently confirmed Covid-19, with 743 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

A total of 4,340,162 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,940,314 have received their second dose. 

More than 1,469,400 people have been given a third jab or booster.

