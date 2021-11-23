Prepare to fall in love with Archerfield, an Estate where luxury comes as standard

Step into a world of luxury with a visit to one of Scotland’s most exclusive destinations for a memorable post-Christmas escape.

Located on the stunning East Lothian coastline, Archerfield’s 550-acre Estate is the ideal destination to get away from the stresses of everyday life.

It is perfectly situated between Gullane and North Berwick, and within easy access from both Edinburgh and Glasgow. Nestled within walking distance of the beautiful Yellow Craigs beach and with plenty to do both onsite and nearby there is everything you need for a memorable stay.

Exploring the Estate

Whilst on the Estate you have the opportunity to sample one of the highest regarded Spa’s in the country – Fletcher’s Cottage. Voted in Tatler Magazine as one of their top Spa’s and Vogue Magazines as one of the best Spa breaks in the UK, this truly is a must visit.

Their expertly trained therapists provide an experience that leaves you feeling profoundly invigorated at this sanctuary of rest and relaxation.

A warm welcome and impressive culinary experience awaits you if you choose to visit the Archerfield Clubhouse to dine. Executive Chef David Jamieson has created a fantastic Dinner Menu, filled with ingredients from across the Estate.

Overnight guests can enjoy a splendid breakfast, the spread spans charcuterie, pastries, smoked cheeses, smoked salmon, fruits, cereal and their famed full Scottish Breakfast that includes delicious haggis.

Also, for the golf loving guest you can try the Archerfield Performance Centre. The ultimate in Coaching and Fitting; it offers the perfect setting for golfers of all levels and abilities.

Exploring East Lothian

Staying at Archerfield means enjoying the best of Scotland. Take in the rural and coastal allure with over 40 miles of spectacular coastline, the world’s finest links golf courses, award-winning attractions and outstanding food and drink.

Whatever the weather, there are lots of places to visit in East Lothian. While history seekers can step back in time and discover the regions rich heritage, nature lovers can take advantage of the great outdoors and walkers and cyclists can roam to their heart’s content.

With attractions such as the National Museum of Flight, Tantallon Castle, both Glenkinchie and NB Gin distillery experiences and the Scottish Seabird Centre all nearby there is plenty to entertain all the family.

Accommodation Options

With an exceptional variety of impeccable accommodation, you will arrive to somewhere memorable, whether it’s just the two of you or a larger group. Despite the grandeur, everything has the cosy feel of home, full of thoughtful touches to make you feel special.

At the heart of the Archerfield Estate is the magnificent, 17th century Grade 1 listed Mansion House, renovated to sumptuous effect.

Every one of the 15 en-suite double bedrooms is unique – impeccably decorated and exuding elegance and informality. With access to the stunning Principal Room to relax, magnificent panoramas over the Estate and stunning beauty around every corner, an overnight stay here is a truly memorable experience.

Located in the grounds of the Mansion House you will find twelve beautifully appointed and spacious Pavilion Suites.

Your self-contained suite for two people has plenty of space to stretch out and relax, thanks to a generous sitting area and large en-suite bathroom. When you come to stay at Archerfield you can also bring along your four legged friend, with all accommodation dog friendly.

If you are looking to get away with the whole family, the Archerfield Estate is home to three and four bedroom self-catering Lodges that offer the perfect setting to stretch out and unwind.

Each spacious Lodge has their own private entrance, kitchen and dining area and living room, roaring open log fire and stunning views from the balcony. They provide a true home-away-from-home memorable stay.

Offers

Winter is truly a magical time of the year to stay at Archerfield, and you can enhance your stay with their selection of seasonal offers.

You can enjoy overnight accommodation in one of the Pavilion Suites for two with a stunning two-course meal and following a wonderful night's sleep you can tuck into a delicious breakfast.

Why not upgrade your stay and include your choice from our fantastic selection of 60-minute Spa treatments for both guests.

Dinner, Bed and Breakfast starts from just £250 and Overnight Spa Retreat from £490 based on two people sharing.