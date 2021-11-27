“I LOVED punk when it came in. I was working for Vivienne Westwood around that time because Nova magazine had folded and there was huge unemployment. There was a lot of rebel stuff going on. We were all being really creative with not very much.”
This is Caroline Baker speaking , one of the great fashion editors and stylists of the late 20th century. She worked for the aforementioned Nova, for Cosmopolitan, Vogue (“I felt very much the odd one out there, with no money, no posh daddy, no designer outfits”), i-D and The Face.
A new book, Rebel Stylist, celebrates her pioneering vision via tear sheets of magazine covers and spreads. What jumps out at you is the vivacity of the looks she created.
As well as working with many of the greatest fashion designers and photographers of the age, Baker also did much to introduce the idea of street fashion
That said, she could do glamour with the best of them as this image she styled for Tatler in 1984 taken by Eddy Kohli proves.
Rebel Stylist: Caroline Baker The Woman Who Invented Street Fashion by Iain R Webb is published by ACC Art Books, £35. Image © The Conde Nast Publications Ltd
