With the festive period fast approaching, Elf on the Shelf season is back!
It's a craze that has been integrated into many people's Christmas routines in the past few years, but it's not always easy to come up with ideas of where to put the elf.
The basis of the game is that the elf is Santa's helper who comes to check that children are being good in the run up to Christmas.
Parents put the elf in a different place every night to be found by the kids when they wake up in the morning.
Having gone viral in America and slowly seeping into UK culture, it can be difficult to come up with inventive places to place the elf every day.
With that in mind, here are 31 ideas to get you through this December...
1. Elf on the Christmas tree
2. Elf in the bath
3. Elf on a zipwire
4. Elf in the cutlery draw
5. Elf on the washing line
6. Elf in a glass
7. Elf plays play station
8. Elf with a face mask
9. Elf out the shower
10. Elf does baking
11. Elf makes breakfast
12. Elf does some wrapping
13. Elf does the cooking
14. Elf gets washed
15. Elf on the wreath
16. Elf goes sledging
17. Elf eats chocolate
18. Elf does maths
19. Elf wraps the toilet
20. Elf goes climbing
21. Elf in the fruit bowl
22. Elf bakes cookies
23. Elf melts a snowman
24. Elf raids the cupboards
25. Elf in the scanner
26. Elf makes a Christmas list
27. Elf has a cold
28. Elf with an advent calendar
29. Elf on a caterpillar
30. Elf makes a snow angel
31. Elf card
