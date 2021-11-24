Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a fire at a house in Glasgow.
Six fire engines were sent to the scene in Ardmory Avenue in the Toryglen area when the alarm was raised at around 7.20pm on Tuesday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that one appliance was still at the scene at 6.30am on Wednesday.
There were no reports of any injuries.
A fire spokesman said last night: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 7.20pm on Tuesday, November 23 to reports of a fire within a dwelling in Ardmory Avenue, Glasgow.
“Operations Control mobilised six appliances to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.
“Crews currently remain in attendance.”
