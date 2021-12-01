So, there’s going to be two of you in the house on Christmas Day and you fancy celebrating with turkey. Luckily you can find turkey crowns and chicken legs quite easily, or if you prefer something free-range chicken pieces. You don’t want to be cooking all day, so this recipe can be made in 20 minutes and once it is cooked is perfect to keep in the fridge and re-heat up to three days after it is prepared. In fact, it tastes even better the next day.

Tuscan cooking is packed with flavour with the intense ingredients like dried porcini mushrooms, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, an inheritance of the days when Florence was one of the main trading centres of Italy.