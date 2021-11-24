A search has been launched for a missing 24-year-old.
Cain Poulsen was last seen at around 12pm on Tuesday, November 23, in the Main Street area of Callander.
The 24-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, with short brown hair and brown hair.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a beige coloured puffer jacket, black jeans, a black or checked shirt and Timberland style boots.
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Cain, and are asking anyone who may have seen anyone matching his description to get in touch.
Inspector Bill Donohoe, of Forth Valley Police Division, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about Cain and are asking for the public’s help to trace him safe and well.
“I would ask if anyone has seen someone matching this description or has any knowledge of Cain’s whereabouts that they get in contact with police.
“Anyone with any information is asked to come forward and speak to officers.”
Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3151 of Tuesday, November 23
