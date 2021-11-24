An ambulance was hit with a number of 'unknown objects' while responding to a hoax cardiac arrest call in Edinburgh.

Ambulance crews were deployed to an address in Oxgangs on Saturday, November 20 where they were unknowingly attending a false call, when their vehicle was attacked.

The incident was brought to light as official figures revealed there have been more than 500 verbal or physical assaults on staff by members of the public in the last two years.

Call handlers have been verbally assaulted and staff members have been spat at between January 2020 and October 2021, and they say it leaves a "lasting effect" on staff.

The Scottish Ambulance Service say that as Christmas party season approaches, it is more important than ever to raise awareness of the issues.

Pauline Howie, chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “Assaults and anti-social behaviour are completely unacceptable, and our staff should not have to fear for their safety when treating patients, or to be verbally-assaulted over the phone when handling calls.

“They work incredibly hard, helping people in need and keeping them safe, and sadly, we've seen incidents occur in other parts of the NHS and against our police and fire colleagues too.

"We also provide support to staff to report incidents to Police Scotland, so that they can take the matter further.”