The Bitcoin revolution has gripped the betting industry, and more and more online casino sites are adopting cryptocurrencies as a payment method.

But with so much more choice available, how do you know which casinos truly are the best Bitcoin casino sites?

Well, you can start by reading this article.

We’ve compiled a list of Bitcoin casinos and evaluated them against our benchmarks and firsthand experience of the industry.

Don’t get caught out playing at dodgy casino with nefarious intentions. Play it safe and stick with us.

Now, let’s take a look.

Our Best Bitcoin Casinos

Bitstarz: Best Bitcoin casino overall

7Bit Casino: Best game variety

mBit Casino: Best for slots

Cloudbet: Best welcome bonus

Red Dog: Best user experience

Our Top 10 Best Bitcoin Casino Sites

1 . BitStarz - Our Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

100% first deposit bonus up to 1 BTC

19 licensed providers

Games exclusively for BTC

BitStarz is a relatively new casino with many great features, licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission. Since it launched in 2014, it has accepted BTC, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether.

Processing transactions using crypto is instant, and there are no fees to deposit or withdraw.

New players can claim a generous welcome bonus, which can get them a 100% match up to 1 BTC. Existing players have the option to choose from frequent promotions, too. However, all bonus funds have a 40x playthrough wagering requirement.

One of the most important things about this casino is the large variety of games in its catalog. All these titles come from the top software providers in the gambling industry, such as NetEnt, QuickSpin, Play’n Go, and many more. In addition, there’s a section of exclusive BTC games.

2. 7Bit Casino - Best Bitcoin Casino Game Selection



Exclusive BTC games

Over 1,500 titles

Accepts multiple cryptocurrencies

7BitCasino is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission. They accept Bitcoin and all the major cryptocurrencies, such as Litecoin, Ethereum, etc. If you’d rather stick to the traditional payment methods, you’ll also find options such as Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Skrill, and more.

In addition, there are a plethora of games from top providers in the industry, including BTC-exclusive options.

What’s great about this casino is the generous welcome package that encompasses your first four deposits. The site will match these deposits for a combined total of up to 5 BTC. However, the wagering requirement is on the high side, and you’ll have to play through funds at least 40x.

The gaming site uses a provably fair mechanism, which allows users to check the integrity of its random number generator. As a result, it is easy to determine whether the games are fair.

A feature called "Gambling Limits" is one of the site's most intriguing features. This function is accessed via your account’s dashboard. If you click on this button, you'll be taken to a page with a variety of features geared toward responsible gambling.

You can use it to limit your gambling sessions, control your losses, and only play with money you can afford to lose. This is a fantastic feature, especially given how damaging irresponsible gambling can be.

3. mBit Casino - Best Bitcoin Slots

Over 2,000 games

Accepts seven cryptocurrencies

VIP program with exclusive bonuses

mBit Casino has been around since 2014 and is one of the first online Bitcoin casinos. They are licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission. It accepts many cryptocurrencies such as BTC, Etherium, BCH, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Tether.

In addition, the casino has over 2,000 games, including popular games from over 30 top software providers. There is also a section with over 900 exclusive BTC games.

What many players enjoy about the site is the generous BTC welcome bonus. It spans across your first three deposits, and the casino will match them up to 5 BTC. After that, however, you’ll have to wager the bonus funds at least 40x before you can withdraw.

In comparison to most online casinos, the VIP program occupies a prominent place because it allows you to customize the perks that you get. For instance, VIP slot lovers will get more free spins, while blackjack players will get promotions catered to this table game.

4. Cloudbet - Best Welcome Offer

A generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC

Unlimited withdrawals with Bitcoin

Mobile-friendly

Cloudbet is a well-known crypto casino that accepts almost all cryptocurrencies, including BTC and BCH. However, this site doesn’t support other payment methods. Considering that you’re reading an article on the best Bitcoin casino sites and that using crypto provides you with fast transaction times, this shouldn’t be a dealbreaker.

There is a generous welcome bonus that is a 100% match up to 5 BTC or your chosen cryptocurrency. This isn’t a traditional offer, as there aren’t any standard wagering requirements. Instead, the funds are slowly released at a rate of 0.001 BTC for every 150 points you earn.

Cloudbet offers many games from top software providers. The casino section consists of popular slot games by Betsoft and Playson, and there’s blackjack, European roulette, and poker. You can also bet on sports, which is perhaps the area where Cloudbet shines the most.

5. Red Dog - Best Customer Support

24/7 customer support

No upper limits on transactions with Bitcoin

Fast withdrawal times with Bitcoin (up to 15 minutes)

Red Dog Casino is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission. It doesn’t accept many payment methods on its site, and the only two cryptocurrencies you can use are BTC and Ethereum. Since this is a new casino, we expect it to add more options in the future. Even with the limited choices, there are still some great features on the site, and our focus - Bitcoin - is still present.

One of the great things about this casino is the 24/7 Bonus promotion for all players. If you deposit $30, $75, or $150, you’ll get a deposit match of 120%, 135%, and 160%, respectively. In addition, there is a welcome 225% deposit match, but if you use BTC, you’ll get an extra 20%.

Red Dog doesn’t have the most extensive collection of games. However, there are more than a hundred options to keep many different players interested. Unfortunately, there aren’t many live dealer options if that’s what you like to play.

6. Slots.lv - Best for Crypto Rewards

Generous BTC welcome bonus

Mobile-friendly

Cryptocurrency giveaways

Slots.lv is a casino licensed by Curacao eGaming and their prime focus is on cryptocurrencies, with BTH, ETH, LTC, and BCH accepted. However, the site doesn’t accept many other payment methods - the exceptions are Visa, Mastercard, and AMEX.

As a new player to this casino, you can claim a generous welcome bonus when using BTC to deposit. This offer is worth up to $7,500, spanning across your first nine deposits. In addition, there are frequent BTC giveaways that have a monthly total of $50,000. And did we mention that there is a rewards program you can take advantage of, too?

This casino has over 130 games in its catalog, which is smaller than some other Bitcoin sites. However, there’s still plenty of variety from some of the top casino software developers, including poker, blackjack, slots, baccarat, and roulette.

7. Las Atlantis - Best Bonuses

Fast payouts with Bitcoin (less than 15 minutes)

No upper transaction limits with Bitcoin

200+ games

This underwater-themed casino is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission. Las Atlantis doesn’t accept many payment methods, but you can use BTC and Ethereum or e-wallets like Neosurf and PayID in addition to the traditional credit cards.

Processing transactions using any option is near-instant, and there are no upper limits tied to the crypto transactions. In addition, the casino has over 200 games, including popular games from top software providers. Unfortunately, there aren’t many live games.

As a new player, the welcome package entails your first five deposits and grants a 280% slot bonus up to $14,000. For existing users, the promotions usually revolve around a specific game and can include free spins, deposit matches, and VIP rewards.

8. Slots Empire - Best Design

Generous Bitcoin welcome bonus

Frequent promotional offers for Bitcoin

24/7 customer support

Slots Empire doesn’t accept many payment methods, but it does accept Bitcoin. Since this is a new site, more options may become available in the future. They are licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission.

The casino offers a 24/7 reload promotion for all players. If you deposit $30, $75, or $150, you’ll get a deposit match of 100%, 120%, and 150%, respectively. In addition, there is a new player bonus and a 245% welcome bonus.

At about 163 games, Slots Empire doesn’t have the largest variety of games we’ve ever seen; however, you’ll still find many popular titles from top software providers.

9. Ignition - Our Best Crypto Casino for Live Dealer Games

Extensive poker catalog with 11 games

24/7 customer support

Several promotions for BTC

Ignition accepts several cryptocurrencies, including BTC, BCH, and LTC. That said, there aren’t many fiat currency banking methods available to the player. Hopefully, this casino will expand its options sometime in the future to provide players with more flexibility.

There is a Bitcoin welcome bonus where you can get up to $3,000. In addition, existing players can claim plenty of promotional offers for great rewards.

Being licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission, Ignition has an extensive range of fair games in its catalog. You’ll find many popular titles from thirteen top software providers.

The selection includes plenty of live dealer options for many popular casino games. In addition, users can find tournaments in the site’s poker room.

10. Bovada - Best Bitcoin Sportsbook

Accepts Bitcoin and credit cards

Generous Bitcoin welcome bonus

Extensive Sport section

Bovada was established in 2011, and it has a heavy focus on sports betting and horse racing.

Bovada accepts only eight payment methods, but Bitcoin is one of them. When you use BTC or BCH, you don’t have to pay transaction fees. In addition, Bovada offers about 170 games in its collection from many top software developers. The selection includes all the popular casino games and live games.

There is a Bitcoin welcome bonus where the casino will match your first deposit by 125% up to $1,250. Still, there aren’t many other promotions for existing players, though there’s a rewards program with great perks.

How Did We Choose the Top Crypto Casino Sites?

Licensing:

It’s essential that all the sites we recommend have a license. A licensed site needs to follow strict rules and regulations to ensure that the games are fair and that transactions are secure.

Game Catalogue:

Next, we looked at the games a site offers. For example, many websites have a large selection of slots because it is one of the most popular casino games. However, we wanted to make sure the casinos offer several other types of games to provide players with variety.

Promotions:

Another significant part of a site are the promotions and bonuses the casino offers to its users. It’s important to know what the welcome bonus for new players is and also what is available for existing players.

User Experience:

Finally, it’s essential that players have a good experience when using one of the sites we recommend.

It should be easy to navigate the site so that you don’t have trouble finding what you want. User experience also includes the number of banking options available to you.

Guide to Crypto and Bitcoin Gambling Online

What Exactly Are Bitcoin Games?

If a casino hosts Bitcoin games, it means that it allows you to deposit and/or withdraw using Bitcoin, and possibly, other cryptocurrencies. Therefore, you can use crypto to play Bitcoin games that are just like other online casino games and have the same rules.

What’s the Difference Between Crypto And Classic Online Casinos?

A crypto online casino is a site that accepts cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and so on. They also offer exclusive games where you can play using Bitcoin.

Since this is a relatively new form of payment, not all gambling platforms support it yet. Instead, those sites are known as classic online casinos that accept more traditional banking options, like credit cards and PayPal.

Are Bitcoin Casinos Safe?

Yes, Bitcoin casinos are safe.

However, like with any other site, it’s crucial that the casino is fully licensed to ensure you stay safe while gambling online. All the sites we recommended are fully licensed, so you can rest assured that you’ll be safe playing at them.

Still, if you ever want to check what commission issued a casino’s license, it should be displayed on its website, usually at the bottom.

Are Online Bitcoin Games Rigged?

No, casinos that are fully licensed are fair to players.

Casinos with a license have to follow strict regulations that ensure that users have somewhat of a chance at winning. In addition, these sites use a random number generator (RNG) to determine each game’s outcome.

How Can I Use Bitcoin as a Banking Method?

You’ll need to open a BTC wallet and link your bank account to buy some Bitcoins (if you haven’t already).

After you have BTC in your wallet, you can sign up at one of the casinos we mentioned for a generous welcome bonus and start playing your favorite games using crypto. Some sites offer to play directly, using Bitcoin.

Are There Any Bitcoin Bonuses at the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites?

Yes, some sites have specific Bitcoin bonuses. However, for the sites that do have these offers, they usually only apply to the casino’s welcome bonus. A few sites we mentioned, though, have BTC giveaways throughout the month.

Do the Best Bitcoin Casinos Offer No-Deposit Bonuses?

Yes, some Bitcoin sites offer no-deposit bonuses.

However, this isn’t a common promotion type; most offers require you to add funds to your account. And even when you do find this kind of promotion, it usually isn’t as generous as one that would require you to make at least one deposit.

The Best Crypto Casinos - Final Takeaways

In our review, we’ve mentioned the best BTC sites that are 100% legal, reliable, and safe for online players.

These top Bitcoin casinos use software from the best providers in the gambling industry. As a result, players can take advantage of many fair games that use an RNG, along with generous promotional offers. All of this accounts for a fantastic gambling experience.

We’ve decided to give the title of the best Bitcoin casino site to BitStarz. It has a license from the Curacao eGaming Authority, which requires it to follow strict regulations to keep its site safe and its games fair. In addition, users can claim one of the frequent generous promotional offers for both new and existing players.

The runners-up are 7BitCasino and mBitCasino; these two options will also give you a fantastic experience as you play your favorite games.

And remember - whichever Bitcoin casino you choose, make sure to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Underage gambling is illegal. Make sure to check local gambling laws and policies before signing up to any online gambling site in order to avoid any violations.

Gambling is a highly addictive activity and it comes with many risks. If you believe you’re becoming addicted to gambling, you can find helpful resources at Gamstop, Gamcare, and BeGambleAware. You may also seek advice from professionals through the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133.

The information found in this review is thoroughly vetted by our team. Its purpose is to educate our readers and help them decide the best gambling site for them. It does not, in any way, offer gambling advice. Players must bet at their own risk.