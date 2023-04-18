We’ve updated our list of online crypto casinos and evaluated them against our benchmarks and firsthand experience of the industry.

Bitstarz still stands strong as the best crypto casino out there – but the rankings for all the others have changed, with a few fresh faces that made a splash in the past few months.

Let’s see the latest top picks in the crypto gambling industry.

Our Best Bitcoin Casinos

1 . BitStarz - Our Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros:

About 4,500 games

Exclusive and provably fair casino games

20 free spins no deposit bonus

5 BTC welcome offer with 180 free spins

Award-winning support team

Cons:

Geo-restricted live dealer games

Launched in 2014 (one of the original Bitcoin casino sites), Bitstarz is still a trailblazer in the crypto gambling industry. Let’s see everything one of the best Bitcoin casinos has to offer.

Game Catalog: 4.9/5

The BitStarz catalog of games is big – really big. The selection is always expanding, and we are currently looking at close to 4,500 titles.

Beyond the classic online slots and table games, you can access provably fair games and exclusive games you won't see elsewhere, like the 5-reel thriller slot called Master of Starz (RTP of 96%) with a $200,000+ jackpot up for grabs.

There are also table games, bonus-buy slots, hot & cold games, and so much more to explore at Bitstarz. The only thing lacking in a few countries is a live casino section – which shouldn’t be an issue with the immense variety of games at your fingertips.

Promotions: 5/5

New users can take full advantage of BitStarz's generous welcome bonus. But first, just verifying your email address will grant you a 20 free spins no-deposit bonus.

When you’re ready to fund your account, you can claim a 5 BTC + 180 extra spins package across 4 deposits. You get the spins on your first deposit in daily batches of 20, along with a 100% match bonus of up to 1 BTC.

They also give players a chance to join the Welcome Freeroll tournament, with a prize pool totaling $1,000 – first place gets $200 without any further requirements, and both real money and bonus stakes count towards your leaderboard ranking.

User Experience: 5/5

This online Bitcoin casino runs smoothly on all mobile and desktop platforms, offering nearly 95% of their entire game selection on mobile devices. Note that Bitstarz operates exclusively as a crypto casino, with over half a dozen supported digital currencies.

Should you have any issues or questions, then there's an award-winning customer support team who takes pride in delivering fast assistance through live chat or email.

These guys have acquired tons of positive remarks from customers, over 2,000 reviews, and have been recognized for “Best Customer Support” in 2020 and 2022!

>> Claim up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins at Bitstarz

2. Ignition - Best Bitcoin Casino Site for High-Payout Slot Games

Pros:

96% and higher RTP rates

Over $5M in monthly jackpots via the Hot-Drop network

Also offers crypto poker tournaments

$3,000 sign-up offer

On-site forum

Cons:

Not easy to find support contact info

Ignition is often hailed as one of the best online poker sites. However, what many fail to notice is the selection of high-RTG online slots – our favorites!

Game Catalog: 4.8/5

You might have heard players raving about the Ignition poker tournaments, and while they’re awesome, allow us to draw your attention to something different. The selection of slots at this online casino is simply insane!

We are looking at a fantastic selection of slot games with above-average payout rates and $5,000,000 in monthly Hot Drop jackpot games.

You can check out over 30 progressive jackpot slots, including popular titles like 777 Deluxe and A Night With Cleo. There are hourly jackpots up for grabs (usually around $1,000), daily jackpots (on average $25,000), and Super Jackpots that need to drop before hitting $300,000.

The best part? Your bet size doesn’t matter – a jackpot could randomly drop on any spin.

In the poker department, this Bitcoin casino hosts a plethora of poker tournaments every month, from low-stakes daily events to large guaranteed prize-pool tournaments such as the Monthly Milly, offering in excess of $8,000,000 every month in prize awards.

Promotions: 4.9/5

The bonus section demonstrates that Ignition is indeed pretty poker-centric. Your first deposit is boosted at a 300% match rate, going up to $3,000, all with lower-than-average 25x rollover requirements.

Half the bonus money goes exclusively to poker games, while the remaining sum goes to other Bitcoin casino games – mainly slots, as usual.

Other promos include the Ignition Miles program, where you score comp points by playing crypto casino games, a standard referral program, and several poker promos (as expected!).

Specifically, if your Aces Full of Kings poker hand is smashed by a stronger hand (which has to hurt), you will receive up to $1,000 via Bad Beat Bonus. Also, landing the monumental Royal Flush grants you a sweet $400 boost.

User Experience: 4.7/5

This Bitcoin casino site has been applauded for its mobile experience, which offers a great user experience, regardless of the device being used. For added convenience, users can also download a poker app to play on the go.

If help is needed, customers can use live chat or email support for assistance or check out the official forum page for contact information and FAQs that may have answers to their queries.

However, do note that you must go through the FAQ library to find the contact info for the help team, which can be slightly annoying.

>> $3,000 welcome bonus available now [Ignition]

3. SuperSlots - Most Generous Crypto Casino Bonus

Pros:

400% BTC bonus up to $4,000

7-figure jackpot pools

Multiple promotions for all players

High deposit and withdrawal limits via crypto

Over 30 jackpot slots

Cons:

Quite a few games are missing on mobile

Nothing says a warm welcome like a generous first deposit bonus, and SuperSlots has a beastly 400% match boost going way up to $4,000.

Game Catalog: 4.7/5

Super Slots Casino is the number one site for devoted Bitcoin slot players, with an astonishing 250 Bitcoin casino games, including progressive jackpots.

Popular developers such as BetSoft are responsible for these games. Also included in the mix is a pair of live dealer casinos – Red and Black.

Some of our personal favorites include the Dragon Kings slot game, but there are quite a few other games that offer massive jackpots above $100,000.

Promotions: 4.9/5

This is where Super Slots truly shines. We are looking at an epic $4,000 max welcome bonus at a highly generous 400% match rate.

Just enter the bonus code CRYPTO400, deposit $20 or more, and you're all set to qualify for this bonus.

And if you fund your account with $50 or more, you’ll also get 50 free spins to boot. Additional promos include reload bonuses, cash-back deals, and more.

User Experience: 4.7/5

This Bitcoin casino site delivers a fine gaming experience on both desktop and mobile platforms. The site is optimized for iOS and Android but still doesn't deliver the entirety of its catalog on mobile.

Moreover, several less-known cryptocurrencies are accepted (including ApeCoin), and we're impressed that you can deposit as much as $500,000 in Bitcoin per transaction.

If gamers are looking to withdraw a big win from a jackpot, they can request a payout of up to $100,000 in crypto equivalent! Plus, customer service is always available if you need help via live chat and email.

>> 400% up to $4,000 crypto bonus available at Super Slots

4. MyStake - Best Variety of Bitcoin Casino Games

Pros:

3,500+ games in total

30 sports betting markets

Up to $1,000 crypto welcome offer

Exclusive Mini Games

Fast payouts

Cons:

Geo-restricted live casino games

MyStake is a highly versatile platform that offers both high-quality Bitcoin casino games and sports betting markets.

Game Catalog: 4.9/5

MyStake is the go-to destination for the ultimate Bitcoin gambling experience. It hosts an impressive selection of over 3.500 casino games alongside competitive odds for more than 40 sports.

This Bitcoin casino also offers a great live casino section powered by Lucky Streak. Some of the games you can play include live blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

And then there are regular tournaments, mini-games like Plinko, Megaways slots, and so much more. If there’s one casino on this list that can compete with Bitstarz in terms of depth and variety, it’s MyStake!

Promotions: 4.8/5

At MyStake, players are spoilt for choice when it comes to bonuses and free spins with every new deposit they make.

The crypto sign-up deal is worth up to $1,000 (170% match on your initial deposit). And if sports betting is your thing, there’s a $500 welcome promo up for grabs.

Regular players gain access to 10% cash-back on all crypto deposits, plus boosted odds, 150 bonus spins per week, and the 3 + 1 Free Bet deal – just to name a few!

User Experience: 4.5/5

We’re not the biggest fans of how MyStake looks, but we still can’t complain about the core pillars. The platform is fast and loads smoothly, and the navigation isn’t that difficult once you get acquainted with the platform.

Support lines are open around the clock, and we recommend reaching out via live chat for the fastest replies.

5. Bovada - Best Crypto Casino for Betting

Pros:

30,000+ betting markets daily

$750 crypto-exclusive betting bonus

Up to $3,750 BTC casino welcome package

Over 250 casino games

30+ live casino games

Cons:

Limited selection of classic slots

Bovada is a one-size-fits-all crypto gambling platform, offering everything from real money games and sports betting options to poker tournaments and cash games.

Game Catalog: 4.7/5

Bovada is packed with tons of betting markets daily. We’re looking at over 30 sports and non-sporting categories, as well as live betting options.

The casino catalog boasts more than 250 titles from reputable providers such as RealTime Gaming. The slots are solid, but the selection of table games is actually better than what many online casinos have in store.

We’re looking at a dozen poker variants here and highly recommend Bovada for crypto roulette.

Promotions: 4.6/5

New Bovada players can claim up to $3,750 in bonus cash through their first 3 cryptocurrency deposits.

Sports bettors receive a 75% match deposit bonus worth up to $750 that comes with low 5x wagering requirements. Additionally, the site offers exclusive VIP bonuses alongside cashback rewards.

User Experience: 4.4/5

Enjoy the freedom of playing casino games from any device of your choice with Bovada.

Whether you have questions or need assistance, their customer support team is always available via email, live chat, and social media channels. The site accepts crypto and fiat, including multiple options like Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and more.

>> $750 sports betting bonus up for grabs [Bovada]

6. Red Dog - Best BTC Casino for Beginners

24/7 customer support

No upper limits on transactions with Bitcoin

Fast withdrawal times with Bitcoin (up to 15 minutes)

Red Dog Casino is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission. It doesn’t accept many payment methods on its site, and the only two cryptocurrencies you can use are BTC and Ethereum. Since this is a new casino, we expect it to add more options in the future. Even with the limited choices, there are still some great features on the site, and our focus - Bitcoin - is still present.

One of the great things about this casino is the 24/7 Bonus promotion for all players. If you deposit $30, $75, or $150, you’ll get a deposit match of 120%, 135%, and 160%, respectively. In addition, there is a welcome 225% deposit match, but if you use BTC, you’ll get an extra 20%.

Red Dog doesn’t have the most extensive collection of games. However, there are more than a hundred options to keep many different players interested. Unfortunately, there aren’t many live dealer options if that’s what you like to play.

7. 7Bit Casino - Best Bitcoin Casino Game Selection

Exclusive BTC games

Over 1,500 titles

Accepts multiple cryptocurrencies

7BitCasino is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission. They accept Bitcoin and all the major cryptocurrencies, such as Litecoin, Ethereum, etc. If you’d rather stick to the traditional payment methods, you’ll also find options such as Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Skrill, and more.

In addition, there are a plethora of games from top providers in the industry, including BTC-exclusive options.

What’s great about this casino is the generous welcome package that encompasses your first four deposits. The site will match these deposits for a combined total of up to 5 BTC. However, the wagering requirement is on the high side, and you’ll have to play through funds at least 40x.

The gaming site uses a provably fair mechanism, which allows users to check the integrity of its random number generator. As a result, it is easy to determine whether the games are fair.

A feature called "Gambling Limits" is one of the site's most intriguing features. This function is accessed via your account’s dashboard. If you click on this button, you'll be taken to a page with a variety of features geared toward responsible gambling.

You can use it to limit your gambling sessions, control your losses, and only play with money you can afford to lose. This is a fantastic feature, especially given how damaging irresponsible gambling can be.

8. mBit Casino - Top Crypto Casino for Slots

Over 2,000 games

Accepts seven cryptocurrencies

VIP program with exclusive bonuses

mBit Casino has been around since 2014 and is one of the first online Bitcoin casinos. They are licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission. It accepts many cryptocurrencies such as BTC, Etherium, BCH, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Tether.

In addition, the casino has over 2,000 games, including popular games from over 30 top software providers. There is also a section with over 900 exclusive BTC games.

What many players enjoy about the site is the generous BTC welcome bonus. It spans across your first three deposits, and the casino will match them up to 5 BTC. After that, however, you’ll have to wager the bonus funds at least 40x before you can withdraw.

In comparison to most online casinos, the VIP program occupies a prominent place because it allows you to customize the perks that you get. For instance, VIP slot lovers will get more free spins, while blackjack players will get promotions catered to this table game.

9. Cloudbet - Best BTC Casino Welcome Offer

A generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC

Unlimited withdrawals with Bitcoin

Mobile-friendly

Cloudbet is a well-known crypto casino that accepts almost all cryptocurrencies, including BTC and BCH. However, this site doesn’t support other payment methods. Considering that you’re reading an article on the best Bitcoin casino sites and that using crypto provides you with fast transaction times, this shouldn’t be a dealbreaker.

There is a generous welcome bonus that is a 100% match up to 5 BTC or your chosen cryptocurrency. This isn’t a traditional offer, as there aren’t any standard wagering requirements. Instead, the funds are slowly released at a rate of 0.001 BTC for every 150 points you earn.

Cloudbet offers many games from top software providers. The casino section consists of popular slot games by Betsoft and Playson, and there’s blackjack, European roulette, and poker. You can also bet on sports, which is perhaps the area where Cloudbet shines the most.

10. Slots Empire - Best Bitcoin Online Casino Site Design

Generous Bitcoin welcome bonus

Frequent promotional offers for Bitcoin

24/7 customer support

Slots Empire doesn’t accept many payment methods, but it does accept Bitcoin. Since this is a new site, more options may become available in the future. They are licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission.

The casino offers a 24/7 reload promotion for all players. If you deposit $30, $75, or $150, you’ll get a deposit match of 100%, 120%, and 150%, respectively. In addition, there is a new player bonus and a 245% welcome bonus.

At about 163 games, Slots Empire doesn’t have the largest variety of games we’ve ever seen; however, you’ll still find many popular titles from top software providers.

11. Slots.lv - Best Bonuses of All Bitcoin Casinos

Generous BTC welcome bonus

Mobile-friendly

Cryptocurrency giveaways

Slots.lv is a casino licensed by Curacao eGaming and their prime focus is on cryptocurrencies, with BTH, ETH, LTC, and BCH accepted. However, the site doesn’t accept many other payment methods - the exceptions are Visa, Mastercard, and AMEX.

As a new player to this casino, you can claim a generous welcome bonus when using BTC to deposit. This offer is worth up to $7,500, spanning across your first nine deposits. In addition, there are frequent BTC giveaways that have a monthly total of $50,000. And did we mention that there is a rewards program you can take advantage of, too?

This casino has over 130 games in its catalog, which is smaller than some other Bitcoin sites. However, there’s still plenty of variety from some of the top casino software developers, including poker, blackjack, slots, baccarat, and roulette.

12. Las Atlantis - Free Crypto Casino Games

Fast payouts with Bitcoin (less than 15 minutes)

No upper transaction limits with Bitcoin

200+ games

This underwater-themed casino is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission. Las Atlantis doesn’t accept many payment methods, but you can use BTC and Ethereum or e-wallets like Neosurf and PayID in addition to the traditional credit cards.

Processing transactions using any option is near-instant, and there are no upper limits tied to the crypto transactions. In addition, the casino has over 200 games, including popular games from top software providers. Unfortunately, there aren’t many live games.

As a new player, the welcome package entails your first five deposits and grants a 280% slot bonus up to $14,000. For existing users, the promotions usually revolve around a specific game and can include free spins, deposit matches, and VIP rewards.

How Did We Choose these Top Crypto Casino Sites?

Licensing:

It’s essential that all the sites we recommend have a license. A licensed site needs to follow strict rules and regulations to ensure that the games are fair and that transactions are secure.

Game Catalogue:

Next, we looked at the games a site offers. For example, many websites have a large selection of slots because it is one of the most popular casino games. However, we wanted to make sure the casinos offer several other types of games to provide players with variety.

Promotions:

Another significant part of a site are the promotions and bonuses the casino offers to its users. It’s important to know what the welcome bonus for new players is and also what is available for existing players.

User Experience:

Finally, it’s essential that players have a good experience when using one of the sites we recommend.

It should be easy to navigate the site so that you don’t have trouble finding what you want. User experience also includes the number of banking options available to you.

Why Is Bitstarz one of the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites?

Bitstarz is one of the top Bitcoin online casinos around, offering a wide range of gaming options and an ever-expanding catalog that's now closing in on 4,500 titles.

Here’s how Bitstarz grabbed the top spot on our list, and why it’s a superior choice to traditional online casinos.

Ever-Expanding Catalog : Bitstarz offers its customers an ever-expanding catalog featuring exclusive games, massive payouts, provably fair games, and more. Almost 4,500 games!

: Bitstarz offers its customers an ever-expanding catalog featuring exclusive games, massive payouts, provably fair games, and more. Almost 4,500 games! No Deposit Bonus of 20 Free Spins: Just for email verification, Bitstarz rewards new users with a no-deposit bonus of 20 free spins – something not every online casino offers.

Just for email verification, Bitstarz rewards new users with a no-deposit bonus of 20 free spins – something not every online casino offers. Super Fast Cash-Outs : Even by crypto standards, cashing out in 5 minutes on some occasions at Bitstarz is shocking (in a good way).

: Even by crypto standards, cashing out in 5 minutes on some occasions at Bitstarz is shocking (in a good way). Fantastic Welcome Bonus: Any new user can take advantage of Bitstarz’s top-tier welcome bonus: 5 BTC plus 180 free spins over the first four deposits. When you make your first deposit, it’ll be doubled up to 1 BTC, and you’ll get the free spins in daily increments of 20.

All About these Best Crypto Casinos

What Exactly Are Bitcoin Casino Games?

If a casino hosts Bitcoin games, it means that it allows you to deposit and/or withdraw using Bitcoin, and possibly, other cryptocurrencies. Therefore, you can use crypto to play Bitcoin games that are just like other online casino games and have the same rules.

What’s the Difference Between Crypto And Classic Online Casinos?

A crypto online casino is a site that accepts cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and so on. They also offer exclusive games where you can play using Bitcoin.

Since this is a relatively new form of payment, not all gambling platforms support it yet. Instead, those sites are known as classic online casinos that accept more traditional banking options, like credit cards and PayPal.

Are Bitcoin Casinos Safe?

Yes, Bitcoin casinos are safe.

However, like with any other site, it’s crucial that the casino is fully licensed to ensure you stay safe while gambling online. All the sites we recommended are fully licensed, so you can rest assured that you’ll be safe playing at them.

Still, if you ever want to check what commission issued a casino’s license, it should be displayed on its website, usually at the bottom.

Are Online Bitcoin Games Rigged?

No, casinos that are fully licensed are fair to players.

Casinos with a license have to follow strict regulations that ensure that users have somewhat of a chance at winning. In addition, these sites use a random number generator (RNG) to determine each game’s outcome.

How Can I Use Bitcoin as a Banking Method at Online Casinos?

You’ll need to open a BTC wallet and link your bank account to buy some Bitcoins (if you haven’t already).

After you have BTC in your wallet, you can sign up at one of the casinos we mentioned for a generous welcome bonus and start playing your favorite games using crypto. Some sites offer to play directly, using Bitcoin.

Are There Any Bitcoin Bonuses at the Best Crypto Casinos Sites?

Yes, some sites have specific Bitcoin bonuses. However, for the sites that do have these offers, they usually only apply to the casino’s welcome bonus. A few sites we mentioned, though, have BTC giveaways throughout the month.

Do the Best Bitcoin Casinos Offer No-Deposit Bonuses?

Yes, some Bitcoin sites offer no-deposit bonuses.

However, this isn’t a common promotion type; most offers require you to add funds to your account. And even when you do find this kind of promotion, it usually isn’t as generous as one that would require you to make at least one deposit.

Still Looking for the Best Bitcoin Casinos?

You’ve reached the end of our Bitcoin gambling primer – it’s time to choose the best crypto casino for you and play some games.

If you’re still wondering where to play, we recommend you get started at Bitstarz right away with an epic 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins on your first deposit.

In any case, you won’t go wrong with either casino from our list, so re-check the categories we assigned to make the right pick for your needs.

Two last pieces of advice – have fun and gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Underage gambling is illegal. Make sure to check local gambling laws and policies before signing up to any online gambling site in order to avoid any violations.

Gambling is a highly addictive activity and it comes with many risks. If you believe you’re becoming addicted to gambling, you can find helpful resources at Gamstop, Gamcare, and BeGambleAware. You may also seek advice from professionals through the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133.

The information found in this review is thoroughly vetted by our team. Its purpose is to educate our readers and help them decide the best gambling site for them. It does not, in any way, offer gambling advice. Players must bet at their own risk.

