Covid cases are rising in Europe, but where exactly are the latest cases?
The situation on the continent has deteriorated in recent days, with Austria entering a national lockdown.
On Tuesday, Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon highlighted the current case rate in Europe as a reminder of the threat of the virus, and urged Scots not to become complacent as the festive period approaches.
As measures are brought in to deal with the Covid surge in Europe, here are the top European Covid hotspots...
Where are the Covid hotspots in Europe?
Five of the top ten European Covid hotspots are in Austria, which is reflected by the government's decision to introduce a national lockdown.
The hotspots in Europe per 100,000 according to the World Health Organisation's data from the past 7 days are:
- Salzburg, Austria: 1,715 cases per 100,000
- Oberösterreich, Austria: 1,665 cases per 100,000
- Olomoucký, Czech Republic: 1,500 cases per 100,000
- Posavska, Slovenia: 1,453 cases per 100,000
- Kärnten, Austria: 1,438 cases per 100,000
- Vorarlberg, Austria: 1,375 cases per 100,000
- Bratislava, Slovakia: 1,357 cases per 100,000
- Tirol, Austria: 1,342 cases per 100,000
- Zlínský, Czech Republic: 1,323 cases per 100,000
- Jugovzhodna Slovenija, Slovenia: 1,284 cases per 100,000
- Zilina, Slovakia: 1,282 cases per 100,000
- Limburg, Netherlands: 1,278 cases per 100,000
- Jihomoravský, Czech Republic: 1,272 cases per 100,000
- Međimurska, Croatia: 1,234 cases per 100,000
- Moravskoslezský, Czech Republic: 1,218 cases per 100,000
- Trencín, Slovakia: 1,214 cases per 100,000
- Prešov, Slovakia: 1,184 cases per 100,000
- Jihoceský, Czech Republic: 1,159 cases per 100,000
- Podravska, Slovenia: 1,159 cases per 100,000
- Zeeland, Netherlands: 1,136 cases per 100,000
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.