A total of 12,028 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest figures published today by the National Records of Scotland (NRS).
The latest data shows 94 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week November 15-21, down 22 on the previous week.
Of the latest deaths, 17 were people aged under 65, 16 were aged 65-74 and 61 were 75 or older.
Glasgow City was the council area with the highest number of deaths at 13, followed by Falkirk with eight deaths and Fife with seven.
The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 94 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 22 fewer deaths than the previous week.
“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,265, which is 126, or 11%, more than the five year average.”
