Proof of vaccination is required to attend some venues and events in Scotland, but are English Covid passes accepted?

With the festive period on the horizon and families travelling to visit loved ones, the matter of vaccine passports might crop up.

While they are only required for international travel in England, in Scotland you must show that you are fully vaccinated to enter nightclubs, indoor live events with 500+ people unseated, outdoor live events with 4000+ people unseated and any event with 10,000+ people.

So are English Covid passes valid in Scotland? Here's what you need to know...

Are English Covid passes valid in Scotland?





Yes - English Covid vaccine passports are valid in Scotland.

If you want to attend an event which requires proof of vaccination but received your jab in England, you can use your NHS app to show that you are fully vaccinated.

The same goes for if you received your vaccine in Wales - you can use your NHS app to show proof of vaccination.

People who received the vaccine in Northern Ireland can use Covid NI to show proof of vaccination.

Paper copies of proof of vaccine from these countries will also be accepted in Scotland.

Are European vaccine passports accepted in Scotland?

Yes - the EU Digital Covid Certificate Scheme is accepted as proof of vaccination in Scotland.

What about for visitors outside the EU and UK?





Visitors from outside the EU and the UK who want to attend events in Scotland which require proof of vaccination can use the same certification they used to enter the country.

Where are vaccine passports required in Scotland?





On Tuesday, the first minister confirmed that the vaccine passport scheme would not be extended, despite previous warnings.

It means that vaccine passports are currently required in:

nightclubs

indoor live events with 500+ people unseated

outdoor live events with 4000+ people unseated

any event with 10,000+ people

However, from December 6, a negative lateral flow test will be accepted instead of a vaccine passport for entry to such venues.