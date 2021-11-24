ST JOHNSTONE have signed winger Viv Solomon-Otabor on a short term deal until January.
Saints have been hit with a long list of injuries in their attacking department and Callum Davidson has decided to add to his squad ahead of the turn of the year.
Solomon-Otabor was recently released by Wigan over the summer and has been a free agent since.
Speaking about his new signing, Callum Davidson said: “We have signed Viv and he trained with us this morning.
“It was important to get someone after the injuries to David Wotherspoon, Stevie May and Glenn Middleton.
“He’s someone I have known about for a while, I have seen him play and have watched videos of his games.
“A friend down south alerted me to him being available and we’re glad to get it done.
“He can go past players and can play right across the front three, so hopefully he’ll be a good addition.”
