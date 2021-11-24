The festive season is just around the corner, meaning Royal Mail is preparing for the busiest time of year.
An influx of people using the post service in December means you must send your presents by a certain date to ensure they arrive in time for the big day.
This year, Royal Mail is asking people to send items as early as possible, especially abroad, with Covid restrictions, reduced air and freight capacity, high volumes and winter weather conditions all impacting deliveries around the world.
Here's everything you need to know about the last dates for Christmas post in Scotland...
What are the last dates for Christmas post in the UK?
If you are posting to elsewhere in the UK, the last dates for Christmas post are as follows:
- Friday December 17: Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy
- Saturday December 18: 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For, Royal Mail 48
- Tuesday December 21: 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail 24,
Royal Mail Tracked 48
- Wednesday December 22: Royal Mail Tracked 24
- Thursday December 23: Special Delivery Guaranteed
When are the last post dates for Europe?
The dates for International Standard & International tracking and signature services are as follows for Europe:
- Monday December 6: Greece, Italy, Portugal
- Friday December 10: Malta, Cyprus, Sweden
- Saturday December 11: Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia), Turkey
- Monday December 13: Czech Republic, Finland, Poland
- Thursday December 16: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France,
Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland
When are the last post dates for Australia and New Zealand?
If you are sending stuff to Australia and New Zealand, the last date for International Standard & International tracking and signature services is:
- Monday December 6
What is that last post date for the USA and Canada?
The last post date for the USA and Canada is:
- Monday December 13
What is the last post date for Central and South America, Africa, Asia and the Far and Middle East?
The last post date is the same for Central and South America, Africa, Asia and the Far and Middle East is the same:
- Wednesday December 8
What are the last international economy posting dates?
Unfortunately most of the dates for posting international economy to arrive in time for Christmas have already passed.
However, if you want to post international economy to Western Europe, you can do so until Monday November 29.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.