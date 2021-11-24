Outlander season six is set to return to screens next year, and it has been revealed that fans won't have much longer to wait.

Author Diana Gabaldon announced the latest series' release date at Monday’s launch of the ninth book in the series, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.

After a two year wait for the show's return lovers of the TV show will be marking their calendars to catch the first extended episode of the new season.

The latest series of Outlander, which began filming in January 2021 and wrapped in May, is set to be shorter this season due to Covid-19 delays, however fans need not worry as a seventh season has already been announced and will begin work in the new year.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season...

When is Outlander season 6 out?

The Droughtlander is finally almost over and fans of the show will be rejoicing now that a release date has been confirmed.

It has been almost two years since the last season ended, and now Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe will reprise their roles as Jamie and Claire Fraser.

The series author, Diana Gabaldon, has confirmed it will return to screens on March 6, 2022.

Sam Heughan shared the news on Twitter, alongside an official first-look photo.

Author Diana announced the highly-anticipated release date during a virtual event with Heughan, ahead of the release of her ninth book in the series, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.

Where can I watch Outlander season 6?

The Starz show has previously been available on Amazon Prime in the UK.

However, the new series of the romantic historical drama will be shown on Starzplay, which is available on Amazon Prime.

The new season will be shorter than normal - only eight episodes - because of delays which were caused by the pandemic - however the first episode will be a long one, and season seven which will begin filming in the new year will have a total of 16 episodes.

Who will star in Outlander season 6?

Fan favourites are returning for season six with Scottish actor Sam Heughan returning to his role as the hunky Jamie Fraser and Irish actress Caitriona Balfe reprising her role as Claire Randall Fraser.

The duo are joined by Richard Rankin who will reprise his role as Roger Wakefield and Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall.

Also returning for the new series is David Berry as Lord John Grey, John Bell as Ian Fraser Murray, César Domboy as Claudel "Fergus" Fraser, and Lauren Lyle as Marsali MacKimmie Fraser.

Maria Doyle Kennedy will be back as Jocasta MacKenzie Cameron in season six and joining her is Colin McFarlane as Ulysses and Caitlin O'Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss.

Mark Lewis Jones will take on the role of patriarch Tom Christie, alongside Alexander Vlahos as his son Allan Christie and Jessica Reynolds as his daughter, Malva Christie.

What will happen in Outlander season 6?

The new season will be based on Diana Gabaldon’s sixth novel in the Outlander series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

Jamie and Claire will face the politics and turmoil of the American Revolution and will be forced to defend their peaceful and isolated home from external forces and enemies within their community.

The Frasers will meet the Christie family in the sixth season, who pose a huge threat to the Frasers and Claire and Jamie's relationship.

The synopsis for the upcoming season teases: "For the Frasers and their immediate family, 'home' is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season 4 asked 'What is home?' and Season 5 asked, 'What are you willing to do to protect your home?' then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you've created—when you become an outsider or an 'outlander,' so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home."