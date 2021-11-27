Pardes

27 November - 18 April. Entry Free. 45 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.

This exhibition from Jyll Bradley marks the first stand-alone commission for the Edinburgh Fruitmarket’s Warehouse. The works on display pay homage to the structures created by historic Scottish fruit growers and to the cultural heritage of the Fruitmarket as an old fruit and vegetable warehouse.

https://www.fruitmarket.co.uk/

Christmas Wreath Making Masterclass

27-28 November & 5 December. Classes from £55. Clydebank, Whitecrook Business Centre, Clydebank, G81 1QF.

Head along to Beewild Blooms for their Christmas masterclass. One of their experienced florists will guide you through an afternoon of creating Christmas decor, ending up with your very own festive wreath to take home.

https://www.beewildblooms.co.uk/flower-classes

Cranside Winter Village

27 November - 2 January. Entry Free. Cranside Kitchen, The Rotunda Tunnel Street, Glasgow, G3 8HL.

Glasgow’s biggest outdoor restaurant venue will be transformed into a Winter Village. Running for six weeks, it will feature a ski gondola, igloos for private groups, a Hygge Lounge with plenty of food and drink.

https://cransidekitchen.co.uk/wintervillage.html

Doug Allan - It’s a Wrap

Doug Allan will be looking back over his successes and setbacks during 35 years of natural history film making. This special event at Oran Mor will also have Doug sharing his perspective on climate change and its impacts on the world’s wild places.

https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/doug-allan-its-oran-mor-tickets/11395435?irgwc=1&utm_source=1296104-What%27s%20On%20Network&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=1296104&clickId=TrfUAOwKwxyIU%3AxSV8yN1RxiUkG2yeXVnUGC3A0

Illuminate RSPB Loch Lomond

27 November. Tickets from £5.50. RSPB Loch Lomond Nature Reserve, Gartocharn.

Join the team at Loch Lomond’s RSPB for a walk around the reservoir after hours. There’s the chance to design and decorate your own recycled glass lantern before heading off along the candlelit trail. Keep an eye out for creatures that only come out after dark and enjoy a complimentary hot chocolate around the fire.

https://events.rspb.org.uk/events/10118

Les Miserables

27 November - 1 January. Tickets from £32. Theatre Royal, 282 Hope Street, Glasgow, G2 3QA.

After almost a decade since it last took the stage, the acclaimed Broadway production of Les Miserables is coming to Glasgow for the first time. With scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo and a score that features classic songs such as I Dreamed a Dream and Bring Him Home, it’s certainly a must-see.

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/les-miserables/theatre-royal-glasgow/?clickref=1100liCmruUC&utm_source=partnerize&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=whatsonnetwork&referralurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.whatsonglasgow.co.uk%2F

Castle of Light

27 November - 9 January. Tickets from £20. Edinburgh Castle, Castlehill, EH1 2NG.

Explore the grounds of Edinburgh Castle and enjoy stunning light installations and visuals, with a spectacle of colour. Watch as the untold history illuminates the very walls that experienced it in this 90 minute light show.

https://www.edinburghcastle.scot/whats-on/castle-of-light-hidden-treasures

Cityscape Photography Class

27 November - 1 January. Tickets from £79. Edinburgh Old Town.

Join photographer Simon Messer for a tour of Edinburgh’s best photography spots. He’ll be sharing how to make the most out of your camera or smartphone as well as the best viewpoints the city has to offer.

https://www.simonmesserphotography.com/tours-bookhere

Making Nuno: Visionary Japanese Textiles by Sudo Reiko

27 November - 8 January. Entry £9.50. Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT.

A new partnership with Japan House London and the Centre for Heritage Art and Textiles in Hong Kong launches an innovative exhibition from critically acclaimed textile designer Sudo Reiko. The exhibition will showcase a variety of creative techniques, accompanied by drawings and sketches alongside raw materials and design prototypes.

https://dovecotstudios.com/exhibitions/making-nuno-japanese-textile-innovation-from-sud-reiko

Christmas Craft Fair

27-28 November. Entry Free. Letham Village Hall, The Row, Letham, KY15 7RS.

Join the Makers Market at Falkland for two days of festive crafts. There’s over 15 different stalls, featuring locally crafted, handmade items for sale - it’s a great place to pick out those perfect Christmas gifts.

https://www.facebook.com/events/896718821207317

Charlotte Cohen