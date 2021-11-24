HAMILTON winger David Templeton has announced his retirement from playing at the age of 32, the Championship club have announced.
The former Hearts, Rangers and Burton Albion player missed almost all of last season through an injury sustained in October and was set to make his comeback as Accies tried unsuccessfully to beat the drop from the Premiership, only for a setback suffered in his final individual training session to hamper his return to the first-team fold.
A groin injury ruled Templeton out of the group stages of this season's Premier Sports Cup and the winger managed just three league appearances this term.
Templeton - who racked up over 50 appearances for Hamilton over two spells at the Lanarkshire club - has now decided to hang up his boots but will remain at the FOYS Stadium in a development role to help nurture the next generation at Accies.
The club can confirm David Templeton has announced his retirement from professional football.— Hamilton Accies FC (@acciesfc) November 24, 2021
We would like to wish David and his family the very best in the future#ThankYouTemps 🔴⚪https://t.co/0xKsPUWdUT
"David is a model professional who scored some important goals for the club and created many lasting memories for our support," club chairman Allan Maitland told the Accies website.
"As we look to nurture and develop the next wave of talent at the club we are delighted to have him involved, this will allow him to pass on his knowledge and expertise."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.