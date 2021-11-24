Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson has taken a major step towards ensuring that his squad can be competitive in both the United Rugby Championship and Europe beyond the end of this season, by agreeing a contract extension which will keep Ross Thompson at the club for the “foreseeable future”.

While the length of the deal has not been announced, it is understood to be for two years beyond the end of his current contract.

It doesn’t look like Wilson had to do much persuading to get Thompson to sign on the dotted line, but the significance of this piece of business should not be underestimated. The 22-year-old has established himself as a key member of the squad after making his debut in January, and he appears to have both the temperament and technical ability to develop into a top-level playmaker.

“Ross is an outstanding individual who has really impressed us this last year,” said the coach. “He’s taken his chances both at club and international level well and is maturing into a quality number 10. We’re pleased he has committed himself to the club for the future and I’m sure he will continue to develop with the attitude he’s shown so far.”

Thompson is a product of Stewart’s Melville College in Edinburgh, and played Scotland Under-16s and Under-18s, before moving west to study law at Glasgow University. He made an immediate impact in senior rugby, playing for Glasgow Hawks in the Premiership, showing a maturity in his play which belied his years, and he ended up having two seasons as part the Scotland Under-20s team.

He also played in the inaugural Super6 season – until it was abandoned due to Covid – for Ayrshire Bulls, and spent two and a half seasons as a full-time stage three player in Scottish Rugby’s FOSROC Academy, before finally getting his chance to play for the Warriors amid a crisis at stand-off in January.

With Adam Hastings and Pete Horne both injured, and the now departed Brandon Thomson looking like a rabbit caught in the headlights, Wilson chucked an opportunity at Thompson grabbed it with both hands.

He did well off the bench in a narrow defeat to Edinburgh in the first game of the year, then shone when handed the No10 for in the following weekend’s re-match, with a composed man-of-the-match display which featured 13 points kicked in a 23-22 victory for Warriors.

Thompson carried that form through the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign to end up being awarded both the Young Player of the Season and the McCrea Financial Services Player of the Season prizes.

He has now scored 135 points from his 19 appearances for Glasgow to date (with only Tommy Hayes having taken fewer matches to reach the century mark for the Warriors) and picked up his first full cap for Scotland against Tonga last month and, again, took it all in his stride.

“It was a pretty easy decision really,” said Thompson, as the new deal was announced. “I’ve really enjoyed my time with Glasgow over the last 12 months or so, getting to know the boys and getting out and playing for this club.

“It’s been really great to be able to represent this club with a lot of guys I’ve come through the age-grades with. I’ve played a lot of rugby with guys like Rufus [McLean], Ollie [Smith], Jamie [Dobie] and Rory [Darge] over the last couple of years in particular, and to be able to step out onto the pitch with some of your closest mates makes everything that much more enjoyable.

“I’m just looking to kick on and build now. I really enjoyed being in the Scotland environment and that’s definitely something I want to experience more of, but my primary focus is giving my all for Glasgow and helping this club challenge at the top of the table.”

Meanwhile, the Melrose Sevens will return after a two-year Covid-enforced hibernation with the world-famous tournament to provide the focal point of a four-day celebration of rugby at The Greenyards in early April 2022.

The event will kick-off on the evening of Thursday 7th April with a dinner to announce the first inductees into the new Melrose Sevens Hall of Fame.

The following evening will see the Southern Knights – Melrose’s Super6 franchise – play a charity match against the British Army, raising awareness and money for Doddie Weir’s My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Then, after the main tournament is played on the Saturday, a finale concert at The Greenyards will feature Scottish bands Bombskare and Big Country.