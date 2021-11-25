Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Scots teen Caroline Glachan, 25 years ago.
Police Scotland have confirmed that two men, aged 42 and 43, and a woman, aged 42 have now been arrested and charged.
The body of 14-year-old Caroline Glachan was discovered in the River Leven, near to Place of Bonhill, at around 4.10pm on Sunday, August 25, 1996.
The case was previously closed but the search for Caroline's killer was restarted in 2016, with detectives hoping that advances in DNA technology would help with the search.
Caroline had been found on the morning of August 25, 1996 after having spent time with her best friends, Joanne Menzies, the previous night.
Caroline then left to meet her boyfriend at around midnight, with police believing that she had been followed by a stranger along the riverbank.
Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, of the Major Investigations Teams and senior investigating officer on the case, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted with our investigation and those who have come forward with important information surrounding Caroline’s death.”
All three are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court today, Thursday, 25 November, 2021.
