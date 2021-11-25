With the likes of Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi and The Strokes making their way to Glasgow Green next summer to play at TRNSMT festival, thousands of fans have been eagerly waiting in anticipation to see which artist will play each day over the July weekender.

TRNSMT festival have today revealed the much anticipated day splits for next year’s musical extravaganza, along with a whole host of incredible artists joining the already stellar line up including Sam Fender, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Self Esteem, Griff, The Lathums, Tom Grennan, Ella Henderson, Nina Nesbitt, Brooke Combe, Example, and Maximo Park.

On Friday, July 8, 2022, Scots powerhouse Paolo Nutini is set to make his TRNSMT debut and festival return on the main stage.

He will be joined on the line up with Sam Fender, who topped the charts this year with his second album ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

Fender returns to Glasgow following an epic two night stint at the Barrowlands in September Sam Fender, who topped the charts this year with his second album ‘Seventeen Going Under’ and recently performed a sold out arena tour across the UK.

Also, joining Friday’s line up is chart-topping 'Little Bit of Love' hitmaker, Tom Grennan who initially found fame as a vocalist with Chase & Status. He collaborated earlier this year with Calvin Harris on the summer anthem ‘By Your Side’, and recently worked with another new addition to Friday’s line up, singer-songwriter Ella Henderson on the stunning duet ‘Let’s Go Home Together’.

Promising to bring the ‘Good Times’ on Friday are disco legends Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Nile Rodgers has produced some of the most iconic songs of all time from David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ and Madonna’s ‘Like a Virgin’ to Daft Punk’s ‘Get Lucky; and with his band CHIC, has topped the Billboard Top 100 with iconic tracks ‘La Freak’, ‘I Want Your Love’ and ‘Everybody Dance’.

Four-piece British indie rockers The Lathums, Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie, punk rock band The Regrettes, and the band often regarded as ‘the best Beatles tribute in the world’, The Bootleg Beatles will also perform on Friday 8th July along with the already announced NME Award winning Beabadoobee and British rapper M Huncho.

Scots-born musician, Luke La Volpe, who picked up the coveted Scottish Music Award for Breakthrough Artist in 2020 has also been confirmed for Friday 8th July, alongside rising star Brooke Coombe.

Joining the lineup on Saturday July 9 along with headliners and international icons The Strokes , and already announced Foals, The Snuts, Fontaines D.C and Jimmy Eat World is pop phenomenon and this year’s Brit Award Rising Star Award winner, Griff.

The multi-faceted singer-songwriter released her debut mixtape ‘One Foot In the Grave’ earlier this year to great critical acclaim and garnered praise from pop music royalty Taylor Swift.

Also joining Saturday’s line up is Self Esteem - the pop singer songwriter and ex-Slow Club member who recently released her second solo album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’.

Other additions to the already phenomenal line up for Saturday July 9 are rapper and producer Example, British Indie rock band Wet Leg, alternative indie band Pip Bloom and alternative rock band Maximo Park who released their seventh studio album to rave reviews earlier this year who will be bringing joyful pop songs and anthems a plenty to TRNSMT next year, while Wisconsin-based musician and festival favourite KennyHoopla will be bringing the high energy with his indie disco hits.

Rounding off a fantastic weekend and joining headliner Lewis Capaldi on Sunday July 10, is another Scottish talent, Nina Nesbitt, whose pop anthem ‘Summer Fling’ saw her international profile explode earlier this year as it hit #1 on TikTok UK’s Hot 50. She recently released her second album ‘The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change’ which amassed a staggering 530 million streams.

Pop singer and songwriter Mimi Webb who kick-started her career through TikTok videos, and has since performed at Reading & Leeds festival, BBC Radio 1's Out Out Live is also added to Sunday’s line up.

She joins Mae Muller, a singer who counts Little Mix and Sam Smith among her fans; alternative R&B group Easy Life and pop singer songwriter Thomas Headon.

Also added to Sunday’s line-up is chart-topping DJ and producer Sigala. Known for his musical collaborations with the likes of Becky Hill, Rita Ora, Ella Eyre and Craig David

Alongside Sigala will be Aussie band’s Gang of Youths and DMA’s plus singer-songwriters Jamie Webster and Alfie Templeman, and the already announced indie powerhouses Wolf Alice.

Fans will be able to secure one day and two day tickets for next year’s event from 10am Thursday 25th November by signing up to access the cinch presents TRNSMT presale here, before tickets go on sale on general release at 10am on Friday 26th November.

Three day weekend tickets are available now.

Here is the latest line up with the day splits.

FRIDAY JULY 8

Paolo Nutini; Sam Fender; Nile Rodgers & CHIC; Tom Grennan; The Lathums; Ella Henderson; The Bootleg Beatles; Beabadoobee; M Huncho; Callum Beattie; Luke La Volpe; Brooke Combe, The Regrettes

SATURDAY JULY 9

The Strokes, Foals; The Snuts; Fontaines D.C; Example; Maximo Park, Self Esteem; Wet Leg; Example; Griff; Jimmy Eat World; KennyHoopla, Pip Bloom

SUNDAY JULY 10

Lewis Capaldi; Wolf Alice; DMA’s; Sigrid; Mimi Webb; Sigala; Nina Nesbitt; Easy Life, Gang of Youths; Jamie Webster; Alfie Templeman; Mae Muller, Thomas Headon